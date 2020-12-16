Town Waiting on Tier News Before Northampton Ballot

Town are awaiting Government clarification regarding Suffolk’s situation in the tier system before releasing details of the ballot for tickets to the Northampton home game on Boxing Day.

The Blues hope to open ballot entries on Thursday afternoon allowing season ticket holders to enter the ballot over the weekend, assuming Suffolk remains in tier two.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is set to announce any changes on Thursday with clubs in regions in tier three not permitted to admit any fans.

All London boroughs and significant parts of Essex have already been placed in tier three, which means season ticket holders residing in those areas will not be able to enter the ballot regardless of Suffolk's situation.

The club say that those forming a ‘Christmas bubble’ of up to three different households will not be able to attend games as one bubble. The ballot can only be entered with supporters from a current household/support bubble.





Photo: Matchday Images