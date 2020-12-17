Suffolk Still in Tier Two But No Fans at Peterborough

Thursday, 17th Dec 2020 12:16

Suffolk will remain in tier two, the Government has confirmed this morning, meaning fans can continue to attend matches at Portman Road, however, Saturday’s game at London Road will be played behind closed doors with Peterborough entering tier three.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock made the announcement regarding the review of coronavirus restrictions this lunchtime.

Yesterday, Town announced that they would be waiting for clarification of Suffolk’s placing in the Covid-19 tier system before announcing details of the ballot for Northampton Town’s visit on Boxing Day.

While in tier two - "high alert" - the Blues are permitted to admit 2,000 fans with those supporters drawn from a ballot of the club’s near 9,000 season ticket holders.

Supporters are not allowed to attend games in tier three areas - "very high alert" - with Peterborough moving up from tier two from Saturday.





Photo: Matchday Images