Northampton Ticket Ballot Open

Thursday, 17th Dec 2020 15:30 Season ticket holders are now able to enter the ballot for tickets to the Northampton Town match on Boxing Day. As was the case with the Portsmouth and Burton matches, 2,000 of the club’s near 9,000 season ticket holders will be able to attend with Suffolk remaining in tier two. The ballot opened for entries at 3pm today and will close at 10am on Monday. Fans who enter will discover whether they have been successful on Tuesday with details of the selection process subsequently released. Season ticket holders who live in a tier three area are not permitted to attend matches and therefore are not able to enter the ballot. Supporters forming a ‘Christmas bubble’ with up to three different households will not be able to attend matches as one bubble. The ballot can only be entered with supporters from a current household/support bubble. If you’re part of a group, one member will need to obtain the details of the others wishing to attend together and enter the ballot on behalf of the whole group. If you’re planning to attend alone, you must enter the ballot process. The minimum age for entering the ballot on your own is 14 years of age. Children aged 13 years and under will need to be entered into the ballot with an adult. Disabled season ticket holders can contact Town’s disability liaison officer Lee Smith for help regarding ballot entry on 01473 400556 or via lee.smith@itfc.co.uk. To enter the ballot, visit https://tickets.itfc.co.uk and log in using your Supporter ID and password. The club has produced a video outlining how to complete the process.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments