U23s in Friendly Action at Needham

Thursday, 17th Dec 2020 20:29

Town’s U23s are playing a friendly against Needham Market’s first team at their Bloomfields ground on Saturday (KO 1pm).

Entry is free but there will be bucket collections around the ground for donations which will go towards covering the cost of the match officials and floodlighting.

The U23s, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher are currently second in Professional Development League Two South.





Photo: Matchday Images