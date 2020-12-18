Bennetts Out For Several Weeks

Friday, 18th Dec 2020 10:23 Winger Keanan Bennetts will be out for a few weeks with the groin injury he suffered against Burton Albion on Tuesday. Manager Paul Lambert says he will again have to "dip into the younger age group" when the Blues travel to Peterborough on Saturday. Asked whether the on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach man, who scored his first senior goal against the Brewers, would be fit for the trip to face Posh, Lambert said: “He’ll miss it, he’s got a little groin problem. It’s just another one. It’ll surprise me when we don’t get an injury, I think that’s the best way to look at it now. “It’s a crazy time at the minute. But, as I say, we’re two points off the top, we’re really, really under-resourced at the minute injury-wise, so I’m happy on that aspect, happy with the way we’re fighting, which is good. As I said before, we just need to get those guys back fit.” Lambert says the former Tottenham youngster is set to miss a number of games: “No, he won’t be back for that, I think he’ll be a few weeks.” Jon Nolan suffered a knock in the Portsmouth game and missed Burton’s visit as a result and will again be absent at the weekend. “He’s doing OK, but this one will be too early for him,” he said. “I don’t know how he is either, we just need to monitor them, so we’ll probably need to dip into the younger age group again, I think.” Lambert says no one else is struggling after Tuesday: “Not as such, we have to wait and see where we’re at.” Regarding playing youngsters such as Armando Dobra, Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs, Lambert added: “I think I said last week, I had to be brave enough to throw them in, to give them an opportunity, which I’ve done.

“I think long term, although you take the short-term hit, long term it’s going to be really good for them and be really good for the club because they’re getting the game time. “That’s where the bravery comes in and you have to be brave to throw a young player in, and I think everybody knows now that I’m not frightened to do it.” Quizzed on the chances of other players returning over the Christmas period, Lambert said: “Freddie Sears has just back, he started at the tail end of last week and a little bit this week. “He’s just come back from a really strenuous hamstring problem, so we’ve got to really watch him, that he doesn’t pull up and doesn’t do any more damage. He’s doing OK, Freddie. “Gwion Edwards [hamstring] isn’t ready at all. At the minute, do we have anybody coming back? I’d probably say no.” Teddy Bishop (ankle), James Norwood (hamstring), James Wilson (knee), Cole Skuse (knee) and Flynn Downes (knee) are still sidelined, while Kane Vincent-Young (achilles) and Tristan Nydam (ankle) are both training but not yet ready for a return. Edwards and Bishop were both on target regularly in the early stages of the season and Lambert was asked if their attacking threat has been missed. “I think when you look at it, you can go through all those lads, right through the team, Edwards, Sears, Drinan has been out, Norwood’s been out, Jackson’s been out, there have been times when we’ve played with no centre forward,” he said. “Skusey’s been out, Downes, Bishop, Dozzell’s missed a good chunk, James Wilson. “They’ve all missed massive chunks of the season and that’s why where we’re sitting in the table is a pleasing thing. We’re two points off it with unbelievable problems. “I’ve never known anything like this. As I said before, I’m surprised when I come in and there’s not somebody pulled up. “Every day I have to get my head round it thinking that somebody’s going to be injured or not feeling good.” One piece of good news is that Kayden Jackson is OK despite having limped off on Tuesday: “He just got a little knock on his hip but he’s OK, he’s fine.” Given the injuries, he’s proud of what his players have achieved to be fifth, level with the three sides above them and only two points off the top. “I think that’s been overlooked,” he said. “I am proud of them and how happy I am with their fighting, and I’m talking about experienced guys here, talking about the all guys all mucking in and really, really giving it everything. “Should they be where they are? Probably not with the team we’ve got at the minute, but they are, they’re sitting two points off it with just pure endeavour. “We might not have won every game, we might not play great every game until we get everybody back, then we become really, really strong. “At the minute, I’m proud of them and how they’ve battled away for us. I can’t give them any more praise.”

Photo: Matchday Images



oioihardy added 10:34 - Dec 18

I said it ages ago and ill say it again ..... sack all the fitness and sports science/ recovery team and hire new ones ..... this is beyond a joke ......

Guarantee this comment will get hate but they need to be more ruthless like this or we wont see any changes to the injuries that keep happening 4

Esseeja added 10:40 - Dec 18

Do we have any actual fitness coaches anymore or sports scientists? do we only have like 3 physio members? Why do we have such a crisis? 1

Esseeja added 10:40 - Dec 18

Do we have any actual fitness coaches anymore or sports scientists? do we only have like 3 physio members? Why do we have such a crisis? 1

ArnieM added 10:41 - Dec 18

I’ve also been saying for a few years now that there’s some it right at this Club regarding our incidences of injury. They also need to review again, the extrinsic factors. Training kit, playing surfaces, training intensities, frequency, loading, res5 periods these too also contribute to injuries. It is a science driven sport, are ITFC up to speed with the evidence based practice in the game? I’d suggest not. 3

Razor added 10:45 - Dec 18

Well it gives Lambert a convenient excuse for incompetence-----how he can admit publicly he does not know how one of his injured players is is breathtaking------he should be monitoring them on a daily basis.





Poor old Bennetts----little did he know!! -5

MrJase_79 added 10:45 - Dec 18

This is just insane. The guy gets in the team, starts playing well, scores .... immediately injured.



What is going on? I just don't understand it. 0

Suffolkboy added 10:47 - Dec 18

It’s only too easy to let disappointment and despair drastically colour one’s view and opinions ; it’s a sad fact that ITFC have too many suffering injury problems right now ,but ,just like C19, actually pinning down the root causes is improbably difficult !

For several years now we’ve had a team who have looked fit and athletic ,but certainly not carried the physical presence and threat which that brings ,nor the resilience which it might afford .

At a time when training and fitness regimes are and have been much restricted , yet week in week out football demands are perhaps more intense than at any time any one of us can remember , empathy , understanding and encouragement is what we as supporters can provide !

So COYB , fight on and find a way ! 1

bugblatter added 10:55 - Dec 18

1

blue_enough added 11:12 - Dec 18

We didn't beat good teams with a fit squad though Paul?



The only really really really unbelievable thing - is not our position in the league, or our 'good' performances but the arrogance this man shows.



-1

ghostofescobar added 11:29 - Dec 18

“I think I said last week, I had to be brave enough to throw them in, to give them an opportunity, which I’ve done............That’s where the bravery comes in and you have to be brave to throw a young player in, and I think everybody knows now that I’m not frightened to do it.”



That is called taking praise for something you didn't strictly do. You weren't "brave", you had zero choice in the matter. Being "brave" is changing tactics, formations etc. Being "brave" is taking it on the chin and admitting that Town have played nothing like decent football since you got here, other than a brief spell at the beginning of last season and the same this season. Being "brave" is not treating us like idiots and coming out says how brilliantly the boys have been virtually every game. Being "brave" is admitting it just hasn't been good enough. 1

Bluespeed added 11:38 - Dec 18

I’m just wondering 🤔are we fifth 2 points off top ? I don’t think our Big club manager has mentioned it much since Tuesday, wait until we have all played the same amount of games then crow Mr Lambert !! 0

