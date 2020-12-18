Lambert: Cornell's Doing Really Well But He's Better With the Ball Than He's Shown
Friday, 18th Dec 2020 12:35
Blues boss Paul Lambert says keeper Dai Cornell is doing really well and has had some brilliant moments since coming into the side last month but believes the Welshman is better with his feet than he has shown up to now.
Cornell, 29, joined Town after leaving Northampton in the summer and, having previously appeared in five cup games, made his League One debut for the Blues in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton and has kept his place for the following four matches.
“He’s doing really well, he’s had some brilliant moments,” Lambert said. “I think his kicking could be better. I think he’s better with the ball than he’s shown.
“But he’s made some big saves. He and Tomas have done really well. I think Dai has taken his chance really well.
“Against Portsmouth he made some really good saves. I’m really pleased with him, his kicking could be better and hopefully that will improve.”
Lambert says there’s “definitely more to come” from Cornell with his feet, which he believes is an important aspect of a keeper’s game these days.
“Predominantly a goalkeeper’s there to use his hands, that’s his job, but in the modern game, if he’s decent with his feet, that’s like an extra player for you, which he is. He’s a good footballer with his feet as well. But can he get better? Yes, he can.”
