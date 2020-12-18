Lambert: Cornell's Doing Really Well But He's Better With the Ball Than He's Shown

Friday, 18th Dec 2020 12:35 Blues boss Paul Lambert says keeper Dai Cornell is doing really well and has had some brilliant moments since coming into the side last month but believes the Welshman is better with his feet than he has shown up to now. Cornell, 29, joined Town after leaving Northampton in the summer and, having previously appeared in five cup games, made his League One debut for the Blues in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton and has kept his place for the following four matches. “He’s doing really well, he’s had some brilliant moments,” Lambert said. “I think his kicking could be better. I think he’s better with the ball than he’s shown. “But he’s made some big saves. He and Tomas have done really well. I think Dai has taken his chance really well. “Against Portsmouth he made some really good saves. I’m really pleased with him, his kicking could be better and hopefully that will improve.” Lambert says there’s “definitely more to come” from Cornell with his feet, which he believes is an important aspect of a keeper’s game these days. “Predominantly a goalkeeper’s there to use his hands, that’s his job, but in the modern game, if he’s decent with his feet, that’s like an extra player for you, which he is. He’s a good footballer with his feet as well. But can he get better? Yes, he can.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 12:43 - Dec 18

I don't think Dai has been significantly worse than Holy, but was there an actual reason why Holy is out of favour? 1

iaintaylorx added 12:50 - Dec 18

For some weird reason, Lambert doesn't seen to rate Holy in my opinion. When we had Norris, he never consistently picked Holy. It was Holy in for the odd game and keeping the faith (no idea why) fun Norris and he always publicly praised Norris but not Holy. And now we have this same thing. Cornell has done OK and made some great stops, but Holy is much better.



I'm not saying Holy is an amazing keeper, as he has his flaws, but he just needs a consistent run and not being dropped after 2 bad games. 1

Marinersnose added 13:04 - Dec 18

Agree with previous post that PL clearly doesn’t like Holy but I think he has a number of players who fall into this category including Woolfenden who he reluctantly plays. Personally I feel more comfortable with Cornell as he is very confident dealing with crosses and takes responsibility. Holy hasn’t done too much wrong but his kicking is poor and he’s poor with crosses. Defensively we’re not bad but midfield is weak which then overloads the defence. A fit Huws would be an asset or the return of Downes 0

