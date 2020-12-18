Home Draw for U18s in Youth Cup

Friday, 18th Dec 2020 12:52

Town’s U18s have drawn Metropolitan Police or Swindon or Bromley at home in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

The young Blues secured their place in round four via a brilliant late comeback to beat Fulham 3-2 at Portman Road just over a fortnight ago.

Metropolitan Police host Swindon in their second round tie on Monday evening.

The fourth round tie at Portman Road must be played by Saturday 30th January.

Last season the young Blues exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time having defeated King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

FA Youth Cup - Fourth Round

Exeter City v Leicester City or Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town v Metropolitan Police or Swindon Town or Bromley

Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic or Sheffield United

Newcastle United or Eastbourne Borough v Leeds United or Milton Keynes Dons

Southampton v Stoke City or Burton Albion or Mansfield Town

Manchester City or Birmingham City v Everton or Wigan Athletic or Notts County

Fleetwood Town v Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers v Arsenal

AFC Sudbury or AFC Wimbledon or Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County or Brockenhurst

Salford City or Tranmere Rovers or Manchester United v Liverpool or Sutton United or Camberley Town

Basford United or Grimsby Town or West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City

Chelsea v Cambridge United or AFC Fylde

Wolverhampton Wanderers or Norwich City v West Ham United

Lincoln City or Preston North End v Watford

Swansea City v Middlesbrough

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion





Photo: Action Images