Town and Burton Charged By FA

Friday, 18th Dec 2020 14:32 Town and Burton Albion have been charged with failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the melee in the late stages of the Blues’ 2-1 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday. An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town and Burton Albion have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League One game on Tuesday 15th December 2020. “It is alleged that Ipswich Town failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the game. “It is also alleged that Burton Albion FC failed to ensure that its players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the game. “Both clubs have until Tuesday 22 December 2020 to provide their responses.” The incident occurred when Armando Dobra fouled Ryan Edwards, who remonstrated with the Blues youngster who was then thrown to the floor by Burton skipper John Brayford leading to a confrontation involving most of the rest of the two teams. Eventually order was restored and Dobra, Edwards and Brayford were booked by referee Darren Bond. In November, Town were fined £2,500 by the FA for the mass confrontation following Jon Nolan’s red card at Lincoln in October with the Imps receiving a £2,000 penalty for their role in the incident.

Photo: Matchday Images



SaigonTractor added 14:37 - Dec 18

Wow they're just handing these charges out for anything now huh? 0

