U23s Needham Friendly Off

Friday, 18th Dec 2020 16:47

Saturday’s U23s friendly at Needham Market has been called off so the development squad can be involved in an in-house game at Playford Road.

The friendly was organised earlier this week, however, the Marketmen have announced that the match won’t now take place in the wake of the postponement of the first-team match at Peterborough.

A statement on the Needham website reads: “Due to their match being postponed after an unnamed Peterborough player tested positive for Covid-19 and the subsequent requirement for players and staff to self-isolate, Ipswich have therefore called off our match as they require all players available to play an in-house game.”









Photo: TWTD