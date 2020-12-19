Squad Make Christmas Donations to Hospitals and Hospices

Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 13:29 Town’s first-team squad have donated cash to six local hospitals and hospices with their annual visits not taking place this year due to the pandemic. The players were also unable to provide gifts as in previous years due to current restrictions. Instead they have made donations which will directly support EACH, St Nicholas Hospice and St Elizabeth Hospice, while Ipswich Hospital (Children's Appeal), West Suffolk Hospital (My WiSH Charity) and Colchester Hospital (their children's ward) chose charities or causes to benefit. Members of the first-team squad also sent video messages to the organisations thanking them for their hard work and wishing staff and patients a merry Christmas.



Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 14:45 - Dec 19

Such a good gesture from a good bunch who we should be proud of ! Well done !

COYB 1

Dissboyitfc added 14:59 - Dec 19

well done to itfc for this! great gesture! which i am sure will be well appreciated by the hospices and hospitals. 0

