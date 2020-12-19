Tractor Girls Return to League Action at Wimbledon

Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 13:41 The table-topping Tractor Girls get back to FAWNL Division One South East action on Sunday afternoon when they face AFC Wimbledon at Carshalton Athletic’s War Memorial Sports Ground (KO 2pm). The Blues lead the table having played four games with a 100 per cent record and are still to concede a league goal. Last week they played their first match following the latest lockdown and progressed to round two of the Women’s FA Cup - in which they face Billericay away - by beating Harlow Town 9-2 away in the first round. “We were all buzzing to get back, so to start with a win was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted,” winger Sophie Peskett said. The 18-year-old says she and her team-mates were pleased with the second round draw: “We’re all buzzing, it’s a such a good fixture, especially with them in our league and the rivalry we have with Billericay.” Peskett netted her fifth goal of the campaign last week and is pleased with how 2020/21 is going so far. “I’m happy with how I’ve started the season as well as the rest of the team,” she reflected. “Obviously we’re always striving for more. We’ll keep pushing but I’m happy.” The Tractor Girls will be looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat in last season’s corresponding fixture, their first of only two league defeats in a 2019/20 campaign which was eventually declared null and void. “We were really disappointed with that result and from then we’ve been looking to get back at it, we’ll be looking forward to getting back at them,” Peskett said. The Dons are currently sixth in the table having made an indifferent start to this season. “With the rivalry with Wimbledon from the fixtures last season, we know it’s going to be a big game. We’ve got to respect them a lot because they’re a good side in our league,” Peskett added. “We can’t underestimate anyone. I don’t think scores always matter in this league, anything can happen. We’ve got to respect everyone the same.” With London moving into tier three, Sunday’s game, the Tractor Girls’ last of 2020, will be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Town’s U21s suffered their first WSL Academy League season on Wednesday as Brighton & Hove Albion came from 2-0 down to defeat them 3-2 at Playford Road. Maddie Biggs and Sarah Brasero-Carriera were on target for the Blues.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments