Boss Lambert Among Six to Test Positive For Covid-19

Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 21:50 Boss Paul Lambert is one of six members of the playing and coaching staff to have tested positive for Covid-19 with Town’s home game against Northampton on Boxing Day and the December 29th trip to AFC Wimbledon in doubt as a result. All the first-team squad and staff were tested before training on Friday morning after one player had reported symptoms with the club receiving the results this evening and subsequently making the EFL aware. “We will be closing the training ground for now in line with guidelines until we have spoken in detail with the EFL about the way forward,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site. Town have adhered to a strict regime at Playford Road since the squad returned to training in August with communal areas such as the canteen and changing rooms remaining closed. Players are changing at home before driving to the training ground and showing at home. The Blues’ game away at Peterborough was postponed today after a Posh player tested positive for Covid-19 with three others reporting symptoms.

Photo: Matchday Images



stevieiriswattii added 21:53 - Dec 19

Jeez, best wishes to all. 4

ScottCandage added 21:56 - Dec 19

Oh man, hope all are well. Nothing else matters right now. 2

belgablue added 22:02 - Dec 19

Blimey - get well soon all. 2

ringwoodblue added 22:07 - Dec 19

Really bad news for the gaffer and the other lads who have tested positive. Best wishes and get well soon to all of them. 2

matty81 added 22:08 - Dec 19

Can see the season being mothballed soon. 1

coolcat added 22:10 - Dec 19

Not good news. Hope they all make a speedy recovery. 2

LWNR2013 added 22:21 - Dec 19

Not a great day one way or another. Best wishes everyone. 1

ArnieM added 22:23 - Dec 19

This current wave of CoVid seems far worse than that of original virus way in March doesn’t it.



Get well soon all ITFC staff .... 0

Daniel72 added 22:24 - Dec 19

A positive test is meaningless. "Cases" do not equal "infections". The PCR test is totally unreliable... check out it's inventor, Carey Mullis, what he said about it.. "not a diagnostic tool". This whole thing is a scam. Wake up from this trance! Please. -4

Suffolkboy added 22:26 - Dec 19

Everybody just take the greatest care ; no risk taking ,be aware of all that’s going on around and know every supporter is wishing you well !

COYB 1

