Boss Lambert Among Six to Test Positive For Covid-19
Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 21:50
Boss Paul Lambert is one of six members of the playing and coaching staff to have tested positive for Covid-19 with Town’s home game against Northampton on Boxing Day and the December 29th trip to AFC Wimbledon in doubt as a result.
All the first-team squad and staff were tested before training on Friday morning after one player had reported symptoms with the club receiving the results this evening and subsequently making the EFL aware.
“We will be closing the training ground for now in line with guidelines until we have spoken in detail with the EFL about the way forward,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site.
Town have adhered to a strict regime at Playford Road since the squad returned to training in August with communal areas such as the canteen and changing rooms remaining closed.
Players are changing at home before driving to the training ground and showing at home.
The Blues’ game away at Peterborough was postponed today after a Posh player tested positive for Covid-19 with three others reporting symptoms.
