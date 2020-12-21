Northampton and AFC Wimbledon Fixtures Postponed
Monday, 21st Dec 2020 16:46
Town’s next two games, at home to Northampton on Boxing Day and at AFC Wimbledon on December 29th, have been postponed in the wake of six members of the Blues’ playing and coaching staff, including manager Paul Lambert, testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, the club has confirmed.
News of the positive tests broke on Saturday evening, the squad and staff having taken tests before training on Friday morning after a player had reported symptoms.
A statement on the club site reads: “The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.
“The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.
“The individuals that have tested positive, including manager Paul Lambert – and those that have come into close contact with them – are all now self-isolating.
“First-team players and coaching staff that returned negative test results on Friday will be tested again on Wednesday morning."
Town say the ballot for the Northampton game is null and void and won't have an impact on the process for future games.
New dates for the matches - and Saturday's game at Peterborough which was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test and other players showing symptoms in the Posh camp - will be announced in due course.
As things stand, the Blues' next match is the trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday 2nd January.
Photo: Matchday Images
