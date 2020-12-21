Northampton and AFC Wimbledon Fixtures Postponed

Monday, 21st Dec 2020 16:46 Town’s next two games, at home to Northampton on Boxing Day and at AFC Wimbledon on December 29th, have been postponed in the wake of six members of the Blues’ playing and coaching staff, including manager Paul Lambert, testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, the club has confirmed. News of the positive tests broke on Saturday evening, the squad and staff having taken tests before training on Friday morning after a player had reported symptoms. A statement on the club site reads: “The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection. “The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations. “The individuals that have tested positive, including manager Paul Lambert – and those that have come into close contact with them – are all now self-isolating. “First-team players and coaching staff that returned negative test results on Friday will be tested again on Wednesday morning." Town say the ballot for the Northampton game is null and void and won't have an impact on the process for future games. New dates for the matches - and Saturday's game at Peterborough which was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test and other players showing symptoms in the Posh camp - will be announced in due course. As things stand, the Blues' next match is the trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday 2nd January.

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 16:51 - Dec 21

I don't know whether this is good news or bad news in regards to the season...good in terms of players getting back from injury and maybe bad if we have a stockpile of fixtures in the last couple of months where we have to win to get into the play-offs (all depends if other clubs fixtures are called off)...if so I don't fancy our chances with the extra pressure. 0

ruds added 16:53 - Dec 21

Injured players back for the 2021 has got to be the headlines!



We need EVERYONE behind one huge last push and who knows where we might find our position come May '21 - Covid times are testing and peculiar at best!



COYB 3

Saxonblue74 added 16:58 - Dec 21

Predictable. Another 2 items crossed off the xmas fun list! Can't be helped. Just need golf courses to close now and I think I'll have the "Covid Bingo" full house!😂 I guess there's always beer and wine! 5

ericclacton added 17:01 - Dec 21

Yes i was right. -2

ArnieM added 17:07 - Dec 21

Clearly it’s the right thing to do to postpone these games , but it will see us drop like a stone in league now . Having games in hand is probably the last thing we wanted . But it is what it is sadly. 2

Europablue added 17:17 - Dec 21

As expected. I will just take the positives from this. 2

Nazemariner added 17:22 - Dec 21

Excellent news! If you don't play games you can't lose games. Joking aside, we will hopefully have some key players back before we play again. 0

CustardCream added 17:22 - Dec 21

I have a feeling we won’t be the only club to have fixtures postponed so I doubt this will make a huge difference to the table. Stay safe TWTDers and fingers crossed for a better 2021 4

Edmundo added 18:27 - Dec 21

Thanks custard 0

Bergholt_Blue added 18:34 - Dec 21

Can see the season ending early again 2

ParisBlue added 18:40 - Dec 21

As regards fixture congestion we have only 5 midweek games scheduled till the end of the season. We've got no cup games of course.



Fitting them in may well be more dependent on other teams forced to postpone. 0

ArnieM added 18:54 - Dec 21

My sincere apologies Custard. I was a trying to give you a 👍



Wishing you a very happy and most of all, safe Christmas. 2

Saxonblue74 added 19:47 - Dec 21

Bergholt Blue, you're probably right. As long as people totally disregard the guidance/law this thing will thrive. My Mrs has just had a conversation with somebody in Harlow (Tier 4). They are carrying on with their big family Christmas regardless and have spoken to all their neighbours in the rest of the street, all doing the same! Makes my blood boil! 1

shakytown added 20:52 - Dec 21

Hope everyone over there is safe and takes all precautions to stop this virus. As we have found in New Zealand a shutdown works but only if people follow the rules.

0

itfchorry added 21:20 - Dec 21

Don’t trifle with Custard- Arnie M !! 2

ringwoodblue added 21:53 - Dec 21

Sorry ArnieM. I meant to give you an up vote but my finger slipped and I gave you a down vote instead. 1

ronnyd added 22:25 - Dec 21

BergholtBlue, Agree entirely 0

norfolkbluey added 07:24 - Dec 22

Similar story Saxonblue74 just found out that distant relations in London are going off to relations in two different parts of the southwest! Whilst people flout the rules COVID will thrive. It exposes the people who think both selfishly and they are above the law. -1

Dissboyitfc added 08:45 - Dec 22

Not looking good, I can really see the season being brought to an early end again! Obviously the health and safety of people must come first!!



Wishing everyone and there families, a healthy christmas and new year!



Stay safe everyone, take care!



0

