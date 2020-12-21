U18s Top Table at Christmas Following Watford Win

Monday, 21st Dec 2020 18:31 Town’s U18s are top of Professional Development League Two South at Christmas following a 2-1 win over previous leaders Watford on Saturday. Alfie Cutbush (pictured) and Edwin Agbaje were on target for the young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell. The U16s beat the same opposition 5-4. The U18s return to action following the Christmas break on Saturday 9th January when they travel to face Cardiff City.

Photo: TWTD



dangerous30 added 22:02 - Dec 21

Well done lads 👍 1

Westy added 22:54 - Dec 21

All bodes well. 👍 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 08:05 - Dec 22

Ipswich youth keeping the faith. Well done! 2

runningout added 08:31 - Dec 23

better kerb my expectations. Current first team coach and staff can’t cope with it at this sleepy Suffolk club. 0

