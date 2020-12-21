U18s Top Table at Christmas Following Watford Win
Monday, 21st Dec 2020 18:31
Town’s U18s are top of Professional Development League Two South at Christmas following a 2-1 win over previous leaders Watford on Saturday.
Alfie Cutbush (pictured) and Edwin Agbaje were on target for the young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell. The U16s beat the same opposition 5-4.
The U18s return to action following the Christmas break on Saturday 9th January when they travel to face Cardiff City.
Photo: TWTD
