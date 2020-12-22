Lambert: The Season Could Be Extended
Tuesday, 22nd Dec 2020 14:22
Blues boss Paul Lambert has backed a circuit breaker hiatus in the League One and Two seasons which he believes could then be extended into June.
Lambert, one of seven members of the Town on-field and off-field staff to have tested positive for Covid-19, is currently self-isolating at home with Town’s Playford Road training ground closed.
“Could you extend the league more into June? Yes, you could because, no disrespect, League One and League Two don’t have too many international players that need to go to the Euros,” Lambert told Sky Sports.
“Could you extend it? Yes, you possibly could to that, I don’t think anybody would have any grievance about that.
“There’s got to be safer way and a fairer way to get through. Whether it’s the testing goes right through because at the minute, I know for a fact, and I can only speak because I’ve had it, it’s not working.”
As things stand, the Blues have 28 league games left to play - including the Peterborough match at London Road which was postponed on Saturday, the home Boxing Day fixture with Northampton and next Tuesday’s game at AFC Wimbledon which have also been called off - from the Fleetwood match on Saturday 2nd January to the final scheduled day of the campaign on Saturday 8th May.
The EFL are currently understood to have no plans to halt the season, despite the outbreaks of Covid at Town, Posh, Sunderland and Portsmouth.
Lambert says testing in the lower leagues in this country has been unacceptable, comparing the sitution with clubs in Germany.
“This is where I find it wrong,” he added. “It’s all one governing body football, it’s a universal game. I’ve got friends in Germany, sporting directors in the third league in Germany, they’re getting tested twice a week and they can’t travel 52 hours before the game.
“For me we're getting led on a wing and a prayer with the testing. Since we’ve been back in July, I think we’ve been tested six or seven times. In between those times it’s been mayhem.
“Nobody knows if they’re going into games with the virus or not with the virus. That for me is where it’s wrong.
“Germany has only three professional leagues, the Bundesliga, the 2 Bundesliga and 3 Liga, and the protocols I’m pretty sure are all the same.
“It’s wrong what’s happened because you’re putting everybody at risk. The Government are telling you not to go out, not to travel, stay at home if you can.
“Well, here’s a good idea, go and play football and get some more cases on your books. It’s wrong. That’s just my opinion.
“If the testing was right down the leagues and everybody was being tested twice a week [that should be how it is], which in the Premier League I’m pretty sure it is.
“It should be the same for everybody else because you’re putting people’s welfare at risk. I picked it up, it’s not great, definitely not a great thing to catch.”
Also speaking to Sky Sports, physio Matt Byard reflected on the new variant of Covid-19 which has hit the Town squad.
“I think we’re seeing a new development,” he said. “We’re told the potency of the virus isn’t any more, and I’ve no reason to disagree other than the fact that my small group, and I recognise that it is only a small group, are showing a variety of symptoms.
“And I know that Steve Bruce recently with Newcastle referred to a couple of their players being quite floored by it and I’ve seen one or two cases of that within my population most recently.
“So we may see a new strain of virus that is more transmissible, which is relevant to the community because it may be more transmissible to the more vulnerable, and with our environment we may find it’s more readily transmissible within match environments or matchday experiences.”
Like Lambert, Byard backs a suspension to the season: “We're now undertaking a three-game break. Peterborough are, Sunderland are and it appears Portsmouth may well be adopting a similar sort of procedure.
“I feel it may be important to look at a break and re-evaluate policies and procedures when the demands of the next game aren't quite so pressing. Then we can see if we can find a new way of working in two weeks.
“I'd also like to recognise that all of those teams are missing training and games for up to 21 days.
“Depending on the status of our Fleetwood game, that may well be 28 days, which has a relevance for the welfare of players, susceptibility to injury and being able to perform at the desired level.”
Regarding its testing regimen, the EFL said in a statement:
“The stringent protocols are based on scientific and medical evidence and, if followed correctly, are proven to help mitigate against the spread of the virus.
“Players and staff showing symptoms will continue to be tested and clubs will follow government and EFL guidance in relation to self-isolation periods.
“The EFL has league-wide testing at strategic times throughout the season with the next round of mandated tests scheduled for week commencing 4th January. The EFL regularly reviews its Covid-19 protocols and guidance in-line with government advice."
