Home Games Back Behind Closed Doors With Suffolk in Tier Four

Wednesday, 23rd Dec 2020 15:54 Town have confirmed that home matches will return to being played behind closed doors until further notice with Suffolk moving into tier four from Boxing Day following an announcement this afternoon. The games against Portsmouth and Burton Albion were watched by 2,000 season ticket holders with the Blues then in tier two. However, clubs in areas in tiers three and four are not permitted to admit supporters. With the Boxing Day home game against Northampton off due to Townâ€™s positive Covid-19 tests, the Blues are next due to be in action at Portman Road on Saturday 9th January when Swindon visit for a match which is being shown live on Sky Sports. Season ticket holders will continue to receive an iFollow code for each home game. In addition, Planet Blue will close at 4pm on Christmas Even until further notice. Further to this afternoon's announcement, the Planet Blue store will be closed from 4pm tomorrow, until further notice.



Our online store will remain open 24/7, throughout any store closure, at https://t.co/gm9mo7zNKq.



Stay safe ðŸ’™#itfc https://t.co/x8OvzSlxzz — ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) December 23, 2020

therein61 added 16:18 - Dec 23

Had to be done with the fast rise in cases lets hope we get on top of it soon!.

I wish all fellow contributors and your families a happy(and safe) Christmas all the very best for 21. 19

Linkboy13 added 18:30 - Dec 23

With the seriousness of the present situation should we be playing football at all. I just think it sends out the wrong message especially to people who are not football lovers. I hope everybody has a very healthy Christmas and let's hope for a better 2021 . 5

Europablue added 18:53 - Dec 23

They should change the rules, there is no reason why somewhere in tier 2 can't have close to half capacity. Just wait for the announcement of tier 5. -6

Saxonblue74 added 19:17 - Dec 23

The announcement of hundreds more lives lost Will come first Europablue. Lockdown with immediate effect as far as I'm concerned. 6

bobble added 04:56 - Dec 24

bad governments equals many deaths. 0

shakytown added 05:17 - Dec 24

Saxonblue. This is what we did here in New Zealand and is the only thing that will work. people just have to suck it up and go without. 3

