Home Games Back Behind Closed Doors With Suffolk in Tier Four
Wednesday, 23rd Dec 2020 15:54
Town have confirmed that home matches will return to being played behind closed doors until further notice with Suffolk moving into tier four from Boxing Day following an announcement this afternoon.
The games against Portsmouth and Burton Albion were watched by 2,000 season ticket holders with the Blues then in tier two.
However, clubs in areas in tiers three and four are not permitted to admit supporters.
With the Boxing Day home game against Northampton off due to Townâ€™s positive Covid-19 tests, the Blues are next due to be in action at Portman Road on Saturday 9th January when Swindon visit for a match which is being shown live on Sky Sports.
Season ticket holders will continue to receive an iFollow code for each home game.
In addition, Planet Blue will close at 4pm on Christmas Even until further notice.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 273 bloggers
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]