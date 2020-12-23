Blues to Receive Â£2.7m From Premier League Bailout - Report
Wednesday, 23rd Dec 2020 16:14
Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth will reportedly receive Â£2.7 million each from League One's share of the Premier League rescue package announced earlier this month, payments which they won't be required to pay back.
According to The Sun, the Â£11.8 million in total will be split among League One sides according to lost revenue and, following a vote by the clubs, won't have to be repaid.
They report that the Blues, Black Cats and Pompey, the divisionâ€™s biggest three sides, will each be handed Â£2.7 million from that overall sum with clubs receiving a minimum of Â£375,000.
Lost revenue was calculated from four main categories relating to 2019/20 and this campaign - season tickets refunds, season tickets still due, gate receipts and hospitality refunds.
In September, Town owner Marcus Evans estimated that the pandemic could cost the Blues as much as Â£10 million in lost revenue.
