New Date For Northampton Match

Wednesday, 23rd Dec 2020 17:02

The Blues' postponed Boxing Day home game with Northampton Town has been rearranged for Tuesday 16th February (KO 7.45pm), subject to the Cobblers not reaching the semi-finals of the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy.

The game was postponed earlier this week, along with the December 29th visit to AFC Wimbledon, due to Townâ€™s positive Covid tests.

New dates for the Dons clash and the Blues' game at Peterborough, which was postponed last Saturday due to Covid tests at Posh, are still to be announced.





Photo: TWTD