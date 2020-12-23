Town's Bailout Share Â£1.8m

Wednesday, 23rd Dec 2020 20:11 Townâ€™s share of the Premier League's EFL rescue package announced earlier this month will be Â£1.8 million. A report earlier today claimed the Blues, Portsmouth and Sunderland are all set to receive Â£2.7 million from the overall total of the Â£11.8 million being handed out to League One clubs, however, that is the Black Catsâ€™ figure with Town due Â£1.8 million, the third-highest in the division The cash is being divided among sides according to lost gate revenue - Â£6 million in Town's case - with clubs receiving a minimum of Â£375,000 and, following a vote, won't have to be repaid. Lost revenue was calculated from four main categories relating to 2019/20 and this campaign - season tickets refunds, season tickets still due, gate receipts and hospitality refunds. In September, Town owner Marcus Evans estimated that in total the pandemic could cost the Blues as much as Â£10 million in lost revenue.

Photo: Action Images



CokeIsKey added 20:33 - Dec 23

Not enough to sack Shambert then. Absolutely gutted -4

ringwoodblue added 21:24 - Dec 23

Itâ€™s a drop in the ocean compared to what weâ€™ve lost so far and will continue to lose this season with the lockdown restrictions. I do hope it will save some of the smaller clubs from going under like Bury did.



Just how far would Â£1.8m go in the premier league? About 5 weeks wages for Paul Pogba

I reckon. 1

Saxonblue74 added 21:51 - Dec 23

Can't really compare to the premier league Ringwoodblue. What it is is Â£300k more than next season's wage bill if we don't get promoted. 1

OwainG1992 added 00:37 - Dec 24

End of the day it will make a positive impact.

DifferentGravy added 00:45 - Dec 24

Ringwood - it is staggering the wages that some footballers earn. Clubs can recoup from sponsorship, shirt sales, season tickets, television etc....or when a player produces on the pitch and wins the club titles/trophies. I dont begrudge anyone trying to earn..... and a football career lasts generally under 20 years. I appreciate that football has always been a unique business model (or lack of) but the disparity between player and fan is frankly mind boggling. Some will earn more in a year than many of us will earn in a lifetime.......Irrespective if the player is/isnt playing or producing on the pitch.



carlisleaway added 09:56 - Dec 24

Premier League players only have to earn good wages over 10 years and this sets them up for life....must be a hard life thinking of people who struggle to get a job let alone pay to watch matches. 0

blues1 added 11:31 - Dec 24

Saxonblue. Guess ur not very good at maths. How is Â£1.8m, Â£300,000 more than our wage bill next season? Even if we were to be down to the salary cap level, our wage bill will be Â£2.5m. And we will still be way above that, unless we lose most of our squad. 0

