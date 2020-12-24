Fleetwood Game in Doubt as Positive Covid Tests Now 11
Thursday, 24th Dec 2020 13:43
The Blues’ game at Fleetwood on January 2nd is in doubt with the total of positive Covid-19 tests at Town having risen to 11 - eight of them first-team players - while two other players are symptomatic despite testing negative and five football staff members are self-isolating having been in close contact with one of those who has tested positive.
On Saturday, Town revealed that boss Paul Lambert and five players had given positive results following tests last Friday, then general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill and another player tested positive at the start of this week.
The club tested 60 personnel on Wednesday including all the first-team and coaching staff who had previously had a negative result, academy staff and some members of the media team who had come into contact with players during the previous week.
“From the second round of testing, we have two more first-team players who have tested positive and a member of the academy coaching staff,” Town physio Matt Byard told the club site.
“So we now have 11 positive cases in total and they are all following the Government guidelines and are self-isolating for a minimum of 10 days.
“In addition we have two players who are symptomatic although they have tested negative at this stage and we also have five football staff members who are self-isolating having been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“The training ground will remain closed and a deep clean will take place of all facilities at Playford Road.
“Players who have tested negative will train independently and away from the club until further notice.”
The Boxing Day home game against Northampton and the December 29th trip to AFC Wimbledon were called off following the initial positive tests, while Town say a decision on whether to make a request to the EFL for the postponement of the visit to Fleetwood remains under discussion.
On Tuesday, manager Lambert and physio Byard both called for a circuit breaker hiatus in the season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 273 bloggers
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]