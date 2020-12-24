Merry Christmas From TWTD

Thursday, 24th Dec 2020 17:48 Weâ€™d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a merry Christmas and a happy new year. Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year. And also thank you for all the support in the wake of Philâ€™s ban from press conferences, it's been very much appreciated. Hereâ€™s to a much better 2021 both on the pitch and away from it. Cheers, Phil and Gav

jas0999 added 17:52 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas all.



As always, thanks for running a great site! Concur - letâ€™s hope 2021 is a much better year both on and off the pitch. 10

JCBLUE added 17:53 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas & best wishes for 2021 to all on TWTD.



Thanks Gav & Phil for your brilliant site, hoping for a return to the Championship in 2021.





martin587 added 17:53 - Dec 24

Best wishes and a very happy Christmas to all at TWTD.Stay safe and hopefully we can all have a good 2021. 7

Suffolkboy added 18:00 - Dec 24

Letâ€™s hope the spirit of goodwill at this time of year extends to all men â€” and PL can see a way to revise his opinions and activate harmony and communication with everybody at TWTD .

therein61 added 18:06 - Dec 24

Cheers Phil same to you and all at TWTD, also all you guys on here stay safe and well and keep drinking the Adnams i'm sure it's a covid blocker hic!!!!! 3

carlisleaway added 18:10 - Dec 24

A very happy Xmas to all at TWTD, Hopefully a very healthy 2021



Freedom to Phil in the New Year. 5

PJH added 18:11 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas to you Phil and Gav, and thank you for this wonderful site. 4

Carberry added 18:12 - Dec 24

Glad tidings to all, whatever star they are following. Many of us have differences but we all want a return to past glories - it's just how we get there. Let's have a few days of harmony before we start the disagreements once more, a Christmas truce. Has anyone written to Santa for a new owner? 3

borge added 18:14 - Dec 24

A very happy Christmas to the TWTD team. Thank you for the excellent work you do. Here's hoping for a Phil Hamnesty is early 2021. 2

borge added 18:15 - Dec 24

chrisswailes added 18:21 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas to you all and thank you to all at TWTD Towers x 1

herfie added 18:24 - Dec 24

Warmest thanks to Phil and Gav for providing us with this highly-valued and, dare it be said, much loved forum. Whatever individualsâ€™ points of view, or how vehemently expressed, they all stem from a burning love for our club. Thereâ€™s far more that unites than divides us.......but thatâ€™s enough about Brexit!



Wishing Phil, Gav and all on here who love the Town, a very Happy and safe Christmas, and all the very best for what will, hopefully, be a much improved New Year. 3

itsonlyme added 18:37 - Dec 24

A very happy Christmas to all town fans and thanks Phil and Gavin for keeping me up to date with news of the blues. You will always be my first choice.

Hereâ€™s hoping we can get back to where we should be and the good times roll again, quickly. 2

Dissboyitfc added 18:50 - Dec 24

Happy xmas everyone, thanks for all your work throughout the year in keeping us up to date with all the goings on at town!



Here's hoping for a better year next year for everyone on and off the pitch!

DebsyAngel added 18:51 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas and Happy 2021 to you, Phil, Gav and everyone else.



dominiciawful added 19:28 - Dec 24

Dubtractor added 19:38 - Dec 24

ringwoodblue added 19:39 - Dec 24

Thanks guys for running a top fansite.



Wickwar_Blue added 20:02 - Dec 24

Thank you Phil and Gav. Iâ€™ve said it before and Iâ€™ll say it again. TWTD is a vital service to ITFC exiles.



Merry Christmas to all associated with ITFC.



Hereâ€™s to promotion and Norwichâ€™s form imploding! 1

Pendejo added 20:13 - Dec 24

Right back at yer!



I feel 80s disco coming on....



"Blue Monday" makes way for "The only way is up", "Things can only get better", and for the for yards "Never gonna give you up", unfortunately as ME is paying for it these are performed by a covers band rejected by X Factor



Cakeman added 20:14 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas everyone and thanks for the hard work Phil and Gav.

It would be great if some sort of normality in life can happen in 2021. Also would be good for the club to bridge the gap and not distance themselves from the supporters. That can only happen if the owner drives it.

Pessimist added 20:19 - Dec 24

jonbull88 added 20:32 - Dec 24

runaround added 23:37 - Dec 24

BonchosBicycle added 00:00 - Dec 25

