Town Seventh After Boxing Day Fixtures
Saturday, 26th Dec 2020 17:24
Town have dropped one place to seventh in League One following todayâ€™s fixtures.
The Blues were due to host Northampton at Portman Road, however, the game was called off earlier in the week due to Townâ€™s positive Covid-19 tests. The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday 16th February.
Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Plymouth Argyle to move ahead of the Blues on goal difference and into the final play-off place.
Lincoln thrashed Burton Albion 5-1 at Sincil Bank - having won 4-0 away at Northampton last weekend - to go top of the table ahead of Portsmouth, whose home game against Swindon was postponed, also due to positive Covid tests.
Hull Cityâ€™s match at Sunderland, Doncasterâ€™s home fixture with Accrington Stanley and Peterboroughâ€™s trip to Gillingham were similarly called off, as was the Blackpool-Rochdale game.
Townâ€™s Tuesday match at AFC Wimbledon is also off as are the Peterborough-Charlton, Bristol Rovers-Portsmouth and Hull-Lincoln games.
The Blues are next due to be in action on Saturday 2nd January when theyâ€™re due to travel to Fleetwood, however, that fixture is also in doubt.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 273 bloggers
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]