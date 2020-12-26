Town Seventh After Boxing Day Fixtures

Saturday, 26th Dec 2020 17:24 Town have dropped one place to seventh in League One following todayâ€™s fixtures. The Blues were due to host Northampton at Portman Road, however, the game was called off earlier in the week due to Townâ€™s positive Covid-19 tests. The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday 16th February. Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Plymouth Argyle to move ahead of the Blues on goal difference and into the final play-off place. Lincoln thrashed Burton Albion 5-1 at Sincil Bank - having won 4-0 away at Northampton last weekend - to go top of the table ahead of Portsmouth, whose home game against Swindon was postponed, also due to positive Covid tests. Hull Cityâ€™s match at Sunderland, Doncasterâ€™s home fixture with Accrington Stanley and Peterboroughâ€™s trip to Gillingham were similarly called off, as was the Blackpool-Rochdale game. Townâ€™s Tuesday match at AFC Wimbledon is also off as are the Peterborough-Charlton, Bristol Rovers-Portsmouth and Hull-Lincoln games. The Blues are next due to be in action on Saturday 2nd January when theyâ€™re due to travel to Fleetwood, however, that fixture is also in doubt.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Saxonblue74 added 17:36 - Dec 26

Table looks ok under the circumstances. I can see a break in the season coming, maybe for a month or so? Far too much covid creeping in to carry on regardless. 0

RobsonWark added 17:39 - Dec 26

I seem to remember when we were top of the league in January last season that PL said it was the worst position to be in the league because every team wants to beat the team at the top of the table.



Well we are 7th on Boxing day Paul so you must be well chuffed with that! All the Town players must be well motivated now to go on and beat all the teams above us now. I'm expecting a league division 1 championship trophy for season 2020/21 :) 5

OwainG1992 added 17:49 - Dec 26

Not too bad.

Nothing negative should be felt at this. 2

whosroundisitanyway added 18:05 - Dec 26

Goal diff tells a lot about the teams above though?

And one or two below. 1

Mark added 18:31 - Dec 26

Not even in the play-off places. It's incredible. 0

Gforce added 18:58 - Dec 26

Lincoln have scored 9 goals in the last 2 games, our powder puff strikers will be lucky to score that between them in the entire season 0

VanDusen added 19:25 - Dec 26

Anyone else notice Shrewsbury made it five without defeat away from home now since their visit to us?Despite the doom and gloom from all in November that win was not a bad result, especially as they'd only lost one away before coming to Portman Road anyway... 0

bobble added 19:40 - Dec 26

we need more goals... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments