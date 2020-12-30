Fleetwood Match Moves to Monday

Wednesday, 30th Dec 2020 21:03

Townâ€™s game against Fleetwood at Highbury will now be played on Monday evening at 7.45pm, the club has confirmed.

The match was due to be played on Saturday afternoon but with five Town players having only returned to training following their 10-day periods of isolation after testing positive for Covid today, the game has been moved to Monday to give them two more days to recover.

The Blues say the players concerned will continue to be monitored ahead of the game.

Tuesday was initially floated as an alternative date, however, there were concerns that the squad arriving back in Suffolk in the early hours of Wednesday morning might impact on the following Saturdayâ€™s home game against Swindon.

Townâ€™s previous two games - the Boxing Day fixture at home to Northampton and yesterdayâ€™s planned away trip to AFC Wimbledon - were postponed after 11 players and staff - including manager Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations Lee Oâ€™Neill who both remain unwell - tested positive for Covid-19. Prior to that, the Bluesâ€™ match at Peterborough had been called off after a positive test in the Posh squad.

The Peterborough United-Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale-MK Dons League One fixtures scheduled for Saturday have already been postponed, while speculation regarding a circuit breaker hiatus continues in the media but with the EFL currently ruling out such a move.

The Town squad will next be tested for Covid-19 next week as part of widespread testing across the 72 EFL clubs which starts on Monday.





