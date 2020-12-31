New Posh Date Set
Thursday, 31st Dec 2020 15:08
Townâ€™s game at Peterborough United, which was postponed before Christmas, has been rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February (KO 7pm).
The Blues were set to make the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday 19th December but the game was postponed after a positive Covid-19 test in the Posh camp.
Photo: Action Images
