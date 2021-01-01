Swindon Game First Memorial Matchday
Friday, 1st Jan 2021 13:53
Town have announced that next Saturday’s game against Swindon will be their inaugural memorial matchday, a new annual initiative paying tribute to fans, ex-players and staff who died during the previous year at the first home game each January.
Prior to the game against the Robins there will be a minute’s applause prior to kick-off in tribute to those connected to the club who passed away during 2020.
In addition, there will be a dedicated page in the programme and messages on the scoreboard and on the club’s social media channels.
If fans want to remember a fellow supporter who died during 2020, the club are asking for their full name, date of birth and a photo to be sent by email to dan.palfrey@itfc.co.uk by 10am on Wednesday.
