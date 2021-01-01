Tykes Boss Hints Winger Could Move On

Friday, 1st Jan 2021 14:02 Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has hinted that reported Town target Luke Thomas could move on during January. Thomas’s opportunities have been limited with the Tykes this season and Sunderland and Oxford were recently said to be eyeing a permanent move for the ex-Derby academy youngster and earlier this week the Blues were linked with loan interest. “We’ll have to see. We spoke to some guys, some guys are unhappy not to play more,” Ismael said when asked whether players could move on during January. “We have to see the possibility for the guys to play, and where. Next week will be the same situation on the way in and out.” Quizzed on Thomas’s situation, he added: “We will see. He is one player for sure that wants to play more. “Yes, he has the quality, he’s shown the quality but he’s a young guy, he has to learn a lot. We will see what happens next week.”

Photo: Action Images



