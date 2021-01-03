Town Among Clubs Linked With Controversial Striker Evans

Sunday, 3rd Jan 2021 11:21 Town and Sunderland are reported to be among the clubs interested in controversial Fleetwood striker Ched Evans, who is leaving Highbury due to disciplinary issues, however, Preston are believed to be the frontrunners for the ex-Wales international’s signature. According to The Sun on Sunday,Lilywhites boss Alex Neil heads the chase for the 32-year-old with Town and Sunderland also keen. However, it’s believed the one-time Norwich loanee would prefer to stay in the North West. Last month, Fleetwood manager Joey Barton outlined why Evans was leaving his club: “He will leave the building due to his discipline and his behaviour. “There’s been multiple infractions. We always try and give a bit of leeway but it just ran its course. “I think Ched needs a change of scenery, a different voice. I know, short-term, we will feel that because he’s been an influential player for us before but I just think, for us, everybody has a bus stop where they get off. For multiple reasons, I think it’s one of those periods.” Evans joined the Cod Army, initially on loan from Sheffield United, in 2018 and he went on to make 80 starts and 19 sub appearances, scoring 37 times. It's reported that Fleetwood may want a fee for the former Manchester City trainee. In 2012 Evans was found guilty of raping a woman at a Premier Inn near Rhyl the previous year. Having served half of a five-year prison sentence he was released before in 2016 the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction and ordered a retrial which took place later that year when he was found not guilty.

Photo: Action Images



Saxonblue74 added 11:24 - Jan 3

Judge and jury have done their bit. On pure footballing ability I'd take him in a heartbeat. 0

Saxonblue74 added 11:27 - Jan 3

I'm sure he's no angel, but can't imagine Barton being easy to get along with! 0

minesapint added 11:30 - Jan 3

Averages a goal every two games. But if Joey Barton - no angel during his playing days - finds his behaviour unacceptable, he is not for us. Could be a disruptive influence. 6

trncbluearmy added 11:30 - Jan 3

Exactly, done his time,good player



And to be honest worth it just to upset all the snowflakes on forum -9

hoppy added 11:35 - Jan 3

Irrespective of his past... this is the main reason not to go near him for me...



“He will leave the building due to his discipline and his behaviour.



“There’s been multiple infractions. We always try and give a bit of leeway but it just ran its course."



We don't need anyone coming in that could be a disruptive influence, surely? 17

moggasnotebook added 11:43 - Jan 3

Hoppy - you can’t have a changing room / training ground full of nicey nicey best pals all the time? Where has that got us the last few years? FYI I’m not anti ME or PL



-10

trncbluearmy added 11:54 - Jan 3

Think I would quite like someone in who is a bit disruptive, things need to change -10

Michael101 added 11:59 - Jan 3

Fleetwood would like a fee,won't be coming to Ipswich then. 1

Tractorog added 11:59 - Jan 3

Fleetwood and Preston are in the North West, not North East. 2

dukey44 added 12:00 - Jan 3

Get him in we need a change and he does what none of players can do at mo... Scores.. 0

trulyblue added 12:02 - Jan 3

I studied his case thoroughly and justice was certainly served.... A good player with a good goalscoring record, I'd have no hesitation. -12

TractorRoyNo1 added 12:02 - Jan 3

Preston is North West.



Anyway he's a xxxxbag. 3

dirtydingusmagee added 12:13 - Jan 3

paper talk, no need to blow a gasket . 4

rexron added 12:36 - Jan 3

UK and the world is full of talented players. Ipswich dont need to settle for a rapist. 7

algarvefan added 12:36 - Jan 3

If a Championship club want him why would he come here?



Move on please. 0

ArnieM added 12:43 - Jan 3

I wouldn’t worry about it, Town are unlikely to secure any players signature where another club is after the same player . 2

Ipswichbusiness added 12:46 - Jan 3

The rape conviction was quashed.



However, over the last couple of years it seems that he has been so ill-disciplined that even Joey Barton doesn’t want him. What will change if he comes here? He will just bring the problems with him. 10

jazzback added 12:47 - Jan 3

Although a talented player, his past will never leave him. Cleared of rape but clearly took advantage of a young drunk lady with his friend.

Not welcome here 9

herfie added 12:58 - Jan 3

PL has stated that, if any player comes here, it must be for all the right reasons - including possessing personal qualities that would enhance/improve the squad. Leaving Evans’ court appearances aside, I don’t believe PL would want to sign him - too much of a management risk, when we have very little room for transfers manoeuvre. In any event, don’t believe Evans would want to come here. Not his kind of club! 3

herfie added 13:00 - Jan 3

Meant to add - one Evans is quite enough! 5

BettyBlue added 13:05 - Jan 3

We won't sign anyone this window like the twenty windows before this one. 1

BlueBadger added 13:06 - Jan 3

Our problem isn't goalscorer, it's an utter lack of service to them.



On top of that, Evans is a disgusting predatory POS who even Joey Barton thinks is trouble.

When Joey Barton isn't the worst person at your football club, that's saying a lot. 8

Linkboy13 added 13:08 - Jan 3

No point in signing another striker if he's not going to get the service. We need one or two strong physical midfield players who along with Bishop and Downes would get us out of this league until then same old problem dominated in midfield by the better teams in this league. 1

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 13:09 - Jan 3

Wouldn't touch with a barge pole .

Totally forgetting his legal history, why would any of you want a bloke who Joey Barton has discipline issues with ??

Not for me thanks 14

Saxonblue74 added 13:20 - Jan 3

Try reading "the life and crimes of Joey Barton" on Eurosport.com. Maybe the issues are of Mr Bartons making? All pretty irrelevant I'd say, can't see this one having any legs. Good to see a bit of speculation though! 0

