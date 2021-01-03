Quantcast
Fleetwood Trip Rescheduled
Sunday, 3rd Jan 2021 13:20

Town’s postponed visit to Fleetwood has been rescheduled for Tuesday 16th March (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues were initially set to make the trip to Highbury on Saturday but the game was moved to Monday before being called off on Thursday after positive Covid-19 tests among the Fleetwood players.


Photo: Matchday Images



LWNR2013 added 14:15 - Jan 3
I think I’m busy that evening
1

BlueArrow added 14:36 - Jan 3
Don't expect we'll be allowed to go there anyway. Away trips cancelled this season for supporters.
0


