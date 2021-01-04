EFL to Introduce Twice-Weekly Testing
Monday, 4th Jan 2021 14:47
The EFL is reportedly set to introduce twice-weekly Covid-19 testing for players and staff following the recent increase in positive tests and match postponements.
Up to now, testing in the EFL has been sporadic, much to the frustration of Town boss Paul Lambert among others, unlike the Premier League which has tested players and staff twice every week since football’s resumption.
However, according to the Daily Telegraph, in the wake of the large number of matches having been called off over the last few weeks, including Town’s last four games, the EFL has concluded that it has been left with no option other than to introduce a more rigorous testing regime.
Tests cost from £100 to £150 each and they are expected to be funded centrally rather than by clubs, many of whom are struggling financially due to the pandemic.
It had been hoped that the PFA would make a contribution but that's not yet the case with the players' union having said they're yet to receive a request since the recent increase in cases.
As previously reported, players at all 72 EFL clubs are undergoing tests this week as part of a long-scheduled programme, however, this is now likely to be the first round of the new regular programme.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood have announced that manager Joey Barton has left the club will immediate effect.
Town were due to play the Cod Army at Highbury this evening but the game succumbed to positive Covid tests among the home squad.
