EFL to Introduce Twice-Weekly Testing

Monday, 4th Jan 2021 14:47

The EFL is reportedly set to introduce twice-weekly Covid-19 testing for players and staff following the recent increase in positive tests and match postponements.

Up to now, testing in the EFL has been sporadic, much to the frustration of Town boss Paul Lambert among others, unlike the Premier League which has tested players and staff twice every week since football’s resumption.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, in the wake of the large number of matches having been called off over the last few weeks, including Town’s last four games, the EFL has concluded that it has been left with no option other than to introduce a more rigorous testing regime.

Tests cost from £100 to £150 each and they are expected to be funded centrally rather than by clubs, many of whom are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

It had been hoped that the PFA would make a contribution but that's not yet the case with the players' union having said they're yet to receive a request since the recent increase in cases.

As previously reported, players at all 72 EFL clubs are undergoing tests this week as part of a long-scheduled programme, however, this is now likely to be the first round of the new regular programme.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood have announced that manager Joey Barton has left the club will immediate effect.

Town were due to play the Cod Army at Highbury this evening but the game succumbed to positive Covid tests among the home squad.





Photo: Matchday Images

Saxonblue74 added 16:04 - Jan 4

I have a bad feeling this may be irrelevant after 8PM tonight😒 1

blues1 added 20:49 - Jan 4

Saxonblue74. What has johnsons statement tonight got to do with this? Football isnt likely to stop being played. 0

Saxonblue74 added 21:03 - Jan 4

Blues1, I posted at 16.04. Assumed that full lockdown would have same implications as last time, that may still prove to be the case but not too concerned about it in the grand scheme of things. 0

Lightningboy added 21:20 - Jan 4

More testing = more false positives from the dodgy pcr tests = more players pulling out.



This season is going to turn into a complete shambles. 0

Edmundo added 23:18 - Jan 4

Elite footballers need tags to stop them leaving home for anything other than their work. 0