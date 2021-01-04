O'Neill: We're Looking to Add in January But Salary Cap Restricts Us

Monday, 4th Jan 2021 16:02 Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says the Blues are looking to add to their squad during the January transfer window but admits their efforts will be hampered by the League One salary cap. Under the cap, which was introduced in August, clubs are restricted to a squad of 22 senior players aged over 21 with a wage ceiling of £2.5 million, although with salaries agreed prior to its introduction treated as a maximum of £113,000 a year. Town are already at those limits following their summer business, which means there would have to be departures before more senior squad members can be added. Players aged below 21 at the start of 2020 don’t count towards the salary cap. “We are speaking to clubs about players at the moment and we are hopeful that we will be able to add one or two new faces to the squad this month,” O’Neill told the club site. “We are restricted in what we can do because we are at the limit in terms of the salary cap. "Bringing in young players on loan is one avenue and that is something we are looking at. There will have to be a degree of juggling if we want to add someone over 21 but that is also an option we are exploring. “We also have to be aware that we have got a number of players coming back from injury as well so it’s about getting the balance right but we are certainly working on adding to the squad.” Yesterday, Town recalled midfielder Idris El Mizouni from his loan spell at Cambridge United. O’Neill is still feeling the effects of Covid-19 having tested positive before Christmas along with manager Paul Lambert and a number of players. Elsewhere, former Blues winger Gary Roberts has rejoined Accrington Stanley from from Welsh side Bala Town. Roberts, now 36, left Stanley to join Town initially on loan in October 2006. He went on to make 45 starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring four times, before moving on to Huddersfield in July 2008.

Photo: TWTD



Northstandveteran added 16:17 - Jan 4

Could add Joey Barton.



He's just left Fleetwood. 8

heathen66 added 16:41 - Jan 4

We need to do a number of off loads

Need to look forwards and who we want here for the next 1-2 years.

Need to off load those who are past it and those that will not make it.

The wages are a big thing with many of our players wages capped at £113k (FFP value).

We need 1st XI players not squad players 4

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:45 - Jan 4

"O’Neill is still feeling the effects of Covid-1." But, judging by the fact that he has been interviewed, I assume he is getting over it. There's no mention of how Lambert is doing, however. I hope that the lack of comment doesn't mean he is more ill than the club like to admit. 0

MonkeyAlan added 16:51 - Jan 4

Don't bleat about the wage cap O Neill. It's down to Evans and yourself and Lambert that we are in this league and in this mess. You can't start making excuses when there was never any need to get in this muddle. That's down to poor ownership and bad management. Start looking at yourselves. Evans you Muppet. 3

BettyBlue added 16:52 - Jan 4

Sack all the players on the injury list. Sack Chambers and Skuse and Judge as well. -17

stiff_talking added 17:03 - Jan 4

Now Evans can’t spend he suddenly wants to spend !



6

positivity added 17:11 - Jan 4

if you sack players, you still have to pay their contract, so we'd be about a dozen players down with no chance of adding anyone!



glad bettyblue's not in charge of (mis)managing town; worse than evans and lambert! 12

ringwoodblue added 17:12 - Jan 4

I don’t anticipate any signings in the Jan transfer window but even if there are, can’t imagine they will be significant enough to make much of a difference to our promotion push. ‘Make do and mend’ is the reality I’m afraid. 3

Suffolkboy added 17:28 - Jan 4

Why oh why do we continue to see adverse comments and near drivel on what ought to be a SUPPORTERs site ?

The rotten state of finance in football ,and the near total mis management of individual businesses cannot be laid at the door of ITFC ; and indeed has not proved our challenge ,rather our sensible conservation of resource and assets has been prejudiced by the unthinking over aspirational excess expenditure of many who now find they are deep deep in the poo ,and thereby have created a swamp for all and sundry !

L O’ N is as business like , knowledgeable ,football oriented chap as ever we’ve had in such a position. ; his publicly expressed opinions and views are unfailingly well considered AND everyone would do well to give them the same before launching off indiscriminately !

For the rest of the positive crew — COYB 12

Bluearmy_81 added 17:34 - Jan 4

There is no positive crew, just the D crew Suffolk boy, (deluded) and you're in it! Out of interest how bad does it have to get before you start thinking (and saying) this isn't good enough and demanding better (and change.) Division 4? National league? Fascinating -12

Timefliesbyintheblue added 17:40 - Jan 4

Bluearmy_81 - you informed us all the other day that you were giving up! Indeed those were your exact words. 2

HalesworthBlue7 added 17:40 - Jan 4

Just a thought has anyone seen this guy down the road at Cambridge Paul Mullins already scored 20 goals, would he be worth a look? 0

positivity added 17:47 - Jan 4

paul mullin's over 21 unfortunately, so we'd need to sell first to stay inside the salary cap 1

Monkey_Blue added 18:00 - Jan 4

MonkeyAlan- there is a wage cap in the championship as well, one that we’d struggle be under before relegation. He’s just saying because of the rules it’s not a case of who we can afford it’s what we are allowed to spend. Personally I think we need a regular goal scorer and we’d be sorted. That may even be Jackson or Norwood if they can be fit and I’m form 2

Bluearmy_81 added 18:07 - Jan 4

Time flies (does it?! 13 years of failure under Evans) the same question I put to Suffolk boy goes to you. Genuine question. Your apathy and acquiescence fascinates me. -2

Gforce added 18:21 - Jan 4

Our ambitious owner will no doubt sign some kid from Fulhams reserves, who won't make a jot of difference 2

Bluearmy_81 added 18:40 - Jan 4

No answer SB? It's a genuine question. Just how woeful does YOUR club have to get before you decide to stand up for it? -1

Vanisleblue2 added 18:49 - Jan 4

Looking at some of the old videos that Statman posts it is interesting that we had young players who were making an impact and were not seen as an excuse (they are kids...its past their bedtime...still eating Farleys Rusk etc.)

Bramble at 19 in the Premier League scoring powerful goals. Haynes, Kiwomya in 1989/90. Jason Dozzell. All in higher leagues.

In my opinion we cannot have a huge squad of players who are injured and unusable for the whole season or half of it. We have to pay players to play. Chambers has been injured as much as Bishop, Huws, Wilson, Downes, Norwood etc.

Plus Cole Skuse could do the club a favour and retire to free up a spot. He could go into coaching and part time player next year when he is "fully fit"

1

Vanisleblue2 added 18:50 - Jan 4

Chambers has NOT it should read 1

unknown100 added 18:58 - Jan 4

If we do bring some loan players in they have to either be

1- naturally a physical stature as they will be young, mcguiness is young but physical

2- as close to the age bracket as possible



We have a lot of young, small technical players like dozzell, bishop, Edwards etc, we need a bit of power as I think we get bullied, don’t want to end up with a 5”8 striker who’s only 18 and will just get bullied and not play because lambert is not a fan of chucking youngsters in



There must be so many academy players who can’t get in first teams in the prem and just want to play! 1

MattinLondon added 19:03 - Jan 4

BettyBlue’s comment is up there with one of the most ill thought out and stupid things I’ve ever read on this site.



Well done whoever you are for being a total and utter moron. 8

dirtydingusmagee added 19:33 - Jan 4

stable doors and bolting horses . Would invest more to invest when cant , .sorry this is taking the urine , 7

dirtydingusmagee added 19:38 - Jan 4

stable doors and bolting horses , Would invest more when cant, Sorry this is taking the urine , 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:40 - Jan 4

would have ,should have, and DIDNT is why we are where we are now .NOW we CANT 4

blues1 added 19:43 - Jan 4

Monkeyblue. There isnt a salary cap 8n the chsmouobship as yet, as the championship clubs couldnt agree on the amount. But everything else uve said there, is spot on. 0

