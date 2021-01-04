EFL to Continue But Tractor Girls' Season Suspended
Monday, 4th Jan 2021 22:20
The EFL and Premier League are set to continue behind closed doors despite England having entered a new lockdown until mid-February earlier this evening, however, the FA has confirmed that tiers three to seven of the women's pyramid have been suspended.
Ipswich Town’s last four League One games have been postponed due to positive Covid tests either among the Blues or at their opposition club.
They are due to return to action when Swindon Town visit Portman Road for a live Sky game on Saturday evening.
It’s understood that U23 and U18 football will also continue, but it’s expected U16 football and below will be paused.
And the FA has confirmed that ‘non-elite’ football, which includes tiers three to seven of the women’s pyramid and the Vitality Women’s FA Cup at its current stage, will also be suspended.
The Tractor Girls are top of tier four - FAWNL Division One South East - with a 100 per cent record without having conceded a goal and are through to round two of the Women’s FA Cup. They were due to face Leyton Orient in the league at Hornchurch on Sunday.
