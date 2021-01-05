Ndaba Close to Joining Ayr United on Loan

Tuesday, 5th Jan 2021 12:17 Blues central defender Corrie Ndaba is close to joining Scottish Championship side Ayr United on loan for the remainder of the season. We understand that the deal is not yet done but discussions are at an advanced stage and the move is likely to happen. Ndaba, 21, came close to joining the Honest Men in January last year having spent time training at Somerset Park, however, was unable to complete the loan switch due to FIFA’s three-club rule which states that players can only be registered with a maximum of three teams in a season. The Republic of Ireland U21 cap had already spent time on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City during 2019/20. Academy product Ndaba has made three Papa John’s Trophy starts and one Carabao Cup sub appearance for Town but is still to make his league debut. A loan move had been expected in the summer but fitness concerns among the club's senior central defenders meant he stayed at Portman Road. However, speaking November, Ndaba, who can also play at left-back, said he was open to a spell out but with his ultimate goal securing a regular spot in the Town first team. “I want to play at the best level I can [if I do go out on loan], but I also want to play at the right club for me. If a loan is a possibility, I’ll speak to the gaffer and see what he thinks,” he said. “But first and foremost I want to play for Ipswich, I’ve been here since I was 15 and that’s my goal. Hopefully that can happen soon.” Ayr, who are managed by Mark Kerr, who came close to joining the Blues during George Burley’s time a boss, has been a regular destination for young Town players looking to gain experience over the last year. Striker Aaron Drinan made nine appearances and scored two goals in a loan spell in the second half of last season, while midfielder Brett McGavin spent time training with their squad last January before returning to Town.

Wallingford_Boy added 12:48 - Jan 5

I really like the look of Ndaba, but at 21 he should be much closer to first team football by now, so guess his future lies elsewhere. 3

timkatieadamitfc added 13:33 - Jan 5

Lets at least give him a chance wallingford, rather have him at centre back than Chambers who plays regardless of how many mistakes he makes and goals he costs us, and like you,I like the look of him but he’s not being given a sniff. 1

Bergholt_Blue added 13:47 - Jan 5

Surely we should be playing him not loaning him out -1

Marinersnose added 15:26 - Jan 5

Ndaba hasn’t been given the opportunity to show his worth. This lad is a very good strong athlete who is good with his feet. He could be a big asset in the future. PL obviously not too keen on him but the loan will give him the opportunity to play competitive football in a physical league. It worked for Woolfenden. He could be the perfect replacement for McGuinness when his loan finishes. PL will probably give Chambers another 3 year contract but I hope this will be his last at the club if we are serious about promotion 3

Linkboy13 added 16:34 - Jan 5

Should fit in well there he's good in the Ayr. 1

Saxonblue74 added 20:02 - Jan 5

Players don't get a "chance" as there is no time, no patience in the modern game. A couple of mistakes, a slip up that leads to a goal and fans would have him written off. Donacien going, Ndaba going.......new defender incoming or maybe just KVY back to fitness? 0

timkatieadamitfc added 21:21 - Jan 5

wtf are you on Saxon😂 Chambers has hardly put a foot wrong has he(except for 1 or 2 glaring mistakes EVERY game) 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:29 - Jan 5

Comparing a 35 year old with 650+ league appearances to his name with a 21 year old? Hardly apples with apples! 0

