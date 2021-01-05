Ndaba Close to Joining Ayr United on Loan
Tuesday, 5th Jan 2021 12:17
Blues central defender Corrie Ndaba is close to joining Scottish Championship side Ayr United on loan for the remainder of the season.
We understand that the deal is not yet done but discussions are at an advanced stage and the move is likely to happen.
Ndaba, 21, came close to joining the Honest Men in January last year having spent time training at Somerset Park, however, was unable to complete the loan switch due to FIFA’s three-club rule which states that players can only be registered with a maximum of three teams in a season.
The Republic of Ireland U21 cap had already spent time on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City during 2019/20.
Academy product Ndaba has made three Papa John’s Trophy starts and one Carabao Cup sub appearance for Town but is still to make his league debut.
A loan move had been expected in the summer but fitness concerns among the club's senior central defenders meant he stayed at Portman Road.
However, speaking November, Ndaba, who can also play at left-back, said he was open to a spell out but with his ultimate goal securing a regular spot in the Town first team.
“I want to play at the best level I can [if I do go out on loan], but I also want to play at the right club for me. If a loan is a possibility, I’ll speak to the gaffer and see what he thinks,” he said.
“But first and foremost I want to play for Ipswich, I’ve been here since I was 15 and that’s my goal. Hopefully that can happen soon.”
Ayr, who are managed by Mark Kerr, who came close to joining the Blues during George Burley’s time a boss, has been a regular destination for young Town players looking to gain experience over the last year.
Striker Aaron Drinan made nine appearances and scored two goals in a loan spell in the second half of last season, while midfielder Brett McGavin spent time training with their squad last January before returning to Town.
Photo: Matchday Images
