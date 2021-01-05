Town Squad Undergo Covid Tests But No Twice-a-Week Request
Tuesday, 5th Jan 2021 13:11
Town have confirmed that they are testing all their first-team squad and staff for Covid-19 today as part of EFL testing across all their 72 clubs, however, the Blues say they are unaware of a move towards twice-weekly testing, as per national newspaper reports.
Yesterday, the EFL began a long-scheduled one-off testing programme covering all its clubs.
Town are among a number to have been hit by the virus with their last four matches having been postponed either due to positive tests at Portman Road or among the opposition. The results of today’s tests are expected tomorrow.
Town have confirmed that most of the eight players who tested positive have returned to training but manager Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill are both still feeling the effects.
The Blues have maintained strict rules since they returned following the first lockdown in the summer which they say continue to be enforced: “Stringent precautions remain in place at the Playford Road training camp with no dressing-room areas in use, or the canteen.
“The building is limited to just a couple of members of staff, with the first-team players turning up for training already changed and leaving straight after the session is finished.
“The training ground is used by the first-team only in the morning, with the academy squad training in the afternoon.”
Town say they know nothing of claims that a twice-weekly testing protocol is to be introduced in the EFL.
“Reports in the national media have suggested that all EFL clubs will be asked to test players twice a week for Covid but Town have not been informed of any such request at the moment.”
Town boss Lambert has been among those to express his frustration at the lack of testing in the EFL since football's resumption.
The Blues return to action when second-bottom Swindon Town visit Portman Road for a live Sky game.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]