Town Squad Undergo Covid Tests But No Twice-a-Week Request

Tuesday, 5th Jan 2021 13:11 Town have confirmed that they are testing all their first-team squad and staff for Covid-19 today as part of EFL testing across all their 72 clubs, however, the Blues say they are unaware of a move towards twice-weekly testing, as per national newspaper reports. Yesterday, the EFL began a long-scheduled one-off testing programme covering all its clubs. Town are among a number to have been hit by the virus with their last four matches having been postponed either due to positive tests at Portman Road or among the opposition. The results of today’s tests are expected tomorrow. Town have confirmed that most of the eight players who tested positive have returned to training but manager Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill are both still feeling the effects. The Blues have maintained strict rules since they returned following the first lockdown in the summer which they say continue to be enforced: “Stringent precautions remain in place at the Playford Road training camp with no dressing-room areas in use, or the canteen. “The building is limited to just a couple of members of staff, with the first-team players turning up for training already changed and leaving straight after the session is finished. “The training ground is used by the first-team only in the morning, with the academy squad training in the afternoon.” Town say they know nothing of claims that a twice-weekly testing protocol is to be introduced in the EFL. “Reports in the national media have suggested that all EFL clubs will be asked to test players twice a week for Covid but Town have not been informed of any such request at the moment.” Town boss Lambert has been among those to express his frustration at the lack of testing in the EFL since football's resumption. The Blues return to action when second-bottom Swindon Town visit Portman Road for a live Sky game.

itfcjoe added 13:26 - Jan 5

Get well soon to PL and LON 3

Sospiri added 14:01 - Jan 5

What I most want to hear from the club is the names of all the injured players, their injuries, their progress, and when they are likely to be back. Why doesn't this happen? 0

Wallingford_Boy added 14:16 - Jan 5

Sospiri, because there has been no press conference for a few weeks, as we haven't had any games/its been Xmas/everyone had COVID.

0

