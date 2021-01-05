Duo Linked With Donacien

Tuesday, 5th Jan 2021 16:07 Colchester United and Accrington Stanley are reportedly keen on Blues defender Janoi Donacien. The 27-year-old is available for loan having failed to break into Town’s League One XI this season. The St Lucia-born full-back or centre-half’s only three games have come cup competitions and with his contract up in the summer, the former Aston Villa youngster’s Portman Road exit in January appears all but certain with the Blues looking to offload senior players to make room for additions. According to the EADT, Colchester United and Accrington Stanley, from whom Donacien joined Town in the summer of 2018 for £750,000 and where he spent the second half of 2018/19 on loan, are both interested.



Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 16:30 - Jan 5

Never really done it for us but i think he could elsewhere. When he went back on loan to Accrington i watched him play against Derby county in the FA cup he was outstanding especially going forward . I also heard the radio commentary earlier on and i think it was Chris Waddle who nominated him for MOM . Strange when players get away from Ipswich they seem to prosper. 9

Cloddyseedbed added 16:34 - Jan 5

Agreed Linkboy13 something really wrong with our club as players always go down hill after a time of being here. 1

Cheshire_Blue added 16:43 - Jan 5

Any excuse to be negative. Such great support. 2

Kesblue66 added 16:47 - Jan 5

D ont think Lambert gets on with him,going back to Villa days.I rate him but he l never get a chance under Lambert. 3

Len_Brennan added 17:11 - Jan 5

I thought he could have been decent for us, if given a run of games, particularly at League 1 level. When Chambers got switched back to RB in preference to him, his time here was up. Wouldn't be surprised to see him do well elsewhere & maybe even move on again for decent money. 6

waveneyblue added 17:15 - Jan 5

£750,000 - Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Pounds .... 4

Radlett_blue added 17:24 - Jan 5

The new stand at Accrington should be named the "Paul Hurst Stand". 4

PortmanTerrorist added 17:55 - Jan 5

Constant negativity. When played at full-back, when has he been worse than what we have seen this season? Seems like a decent pro with decent standards. Just because he is no KVY is no reason to slate him....besides he has managed to mostly stay fit whilst at the Club; a rare commodity !



Good luck to the lad either way, he deserves to be playing regular football somewhere. 7

rgp1 added 17:57 - Jan 5

So Accrington sold us a pup for 3 quarters of million quid and might be getting the pup back! I don't know about a Paul Hurst stand he should get a knighthood for services to daylight robbery! 0

ArnieM added 18:09 - Jan 5

I feel sorry for him because he’s never really been given much of a chance here has he . I bet he does well at another club with regular games . Good Luck 👍 6

norfolkbluey added 18:21 - Jan 5

Just hope he doesn't play against us because you could be sure he will score against us. So many players who leave this club do really well! A certain forward at Burnley scores regularly for them but when he was here I'm not sure he scored at all!. Ce la vie. So many lost opportunities due to poo managers. No mistake in the spelling! 4

heathen66 added 18:49 - Jan 5

Not given a real chance here.

Face does not fit and certain players must play whatever

Look how well Josh Emmanuel is playing at RB elsewhere

For his sake he should leave. Lambert is not going to play him especially with KVY on the comeback (hopefully) so needs to leave.

The same could also be said about Kenlock. Played well when asked to but dropped as soon as possible for senior pros such as Knudsen and now Ward !!! 0

blues1 added 18:50 - Jan 5

Norfolkbluey. Just shows ur total lack if football knowledge. If he goes on loan, he cannot play against us. And as that's the only possibility, as no club in lge1 or 2 is allowed to pay a transfer fee in this window, theres no way he can play against us. 0

JDAndCoke added 18:59 - Jan 5

Ultimately if we're in this league next year our squad needs to be reduced by around 7-10 senior players/over 21's (can't remember exact numbers). I think it's only sensible to be planning for another L1 campaign given the league position currently and the uncertainty over Covid currently. Also if we did go up, JD would no doubt be sold anyway so seems logical 1

planetblue_2011 added 19:26 - Jan 5

Never given a real chance in the team, feel sorry for him really, Lambert prefers Chambers at rb for some reason.

Can’t believe Hurst paid 750k for him, a lot of money to spend for a bench warmer or reserve player. 1

rfretwell added 19:29 - Jan 5

Norfolkbluey yr memory not good. Yes we had Chris Wood on loan but he had been injured and took a while to start looking the part. At the time he went back to Leeds he was playing much nearer his best. Real shame we couldn't have kept him longer. 0

oldegold added 19:53 - Jan 5

Keane sacked 10 years tomorrow 1

Bergholt_Blue added 20:20 - Jan 5

I can come and collect him and drop him off at Colchester 1

LWNR2013 added 20:34 - Jan 5

Very similar player to Josh Emmanuel - remember how he played against us few weeks back? I rate both of them. 1

Skip73 added 22:09 - Jan 5

£750000, what an absolutely terrible signing by Hurst.

0

bobble added 00:32 - Jan 6

ten years of the dark lords curse !! 0

