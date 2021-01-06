McCarthy Sacked By APOEL

Wednesday, 6th Jan 2021 10:31 Former Town boss Mick McCarthy has been sacked by Cypriot side APOEL after only two months following four successive defeats. McCarthy took charge at APOEL on November 2nd with his Blues assistant Terry Connor joining him, the pair signing contracts until 2022. APOEL, who have had 14 managers in the last five years and are now 11th in the Cypriot First Division, one point off the relegation zone, issued a statement on their website this morning in the wake of yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at Doxa. “APOEL announces the end of its cooperation with coach Mick McCarthy,” it reads. "We wish Mr McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck.” Last week ex-Town striker Joe Garner was added to their playing staff from Wigan, while they signed Irish international midfielder Jack Byrne from Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pencilpete added 10:34 - Jan 6

At least he'll have another club to slag off constantly now 0

Suffolkboy added 10:40 - Jan 6

Time to look to the very top echelons of this club ,whose record of and for Managers is distinctly unenviable !

Cannot believe the statistics given in this report ! Sympathies to MM and TC ; trust your contracts are watertight ! 7

NITFC added 10:42 - Jan 6

14 managers in 5 years says a lot more about the club than the manager !

9

TimmyH added 10:50 - Jan 6

Amazed! not 4 successive draws! back to SKY it is... 1

OwainG1992 added 10:50 - Jan 6

Jesus 4 matches?

That's ridiculous.

Had Garner even played a game yet? 1 at most?

The Irish lad Byrne has literally just signed as well. 1

Essexnblue added 10:53 - Jan 6

Wow, blame the club not MM, mind you he must have had a decent package to move there?

I don't wish him anything but the best of luck should he decide to go into management again, but fear this may put him off for good.

Supporters will slag him of,f but just remember he worked with a limited budget and how much money did the club make out of his signings, Bart, Mings, Keiffer Moore, Webster, Garner, Waghorn, Berra and more.

Loans were also spot on, Fraser, Lawrence, Williams, Celina, Maitland-Niles, Chris Wood and others.

Best of luck MM 10

Saxonblue74 added 10:56 - Jan 6

Absolutely ridiculous. 2

Ipswichbusiness added 11:04 - Jan 6

If you look at the managers that we have had under Mr Evans, all of them came to us with good records. You can understand why they were appointed.



Yet all of them failed. Moreover, they have all continued to fail after they left us. Keane, Jewell and McCarthy have hardly managed a club between them after leaving us. The only one who has been able to find club employment is Hurst and his record has hardly been anything to write home about. 0

ElGuaje4 added 11:15 - Jan 6

The brown nosing of McCarthy by some of you over our own club is absolutely pathetic. Cheers. -1

CraigEdwards added 11:30 - Jan 6

Another nice little pay off 0

d77sgw added 11:47 - Jan 6

Elguaj4 that comment says more about you than the comments. There is only two comments above that refer to MM’s time at Town, one pointing out his success record with generating a surplus from transfers (you disagree?) and the other suggesting he ‘failed’. And from that you deduce brown nosing? Personally I think we’d have been in a far better league position had he stayed, but similarly at the time felt that the level of entertainment was poor and we were stagnating as a club- and was glad to see the back of him. I hoped Evans would get it right with the next appt. In hindsight I was wrong, and I’m not afraid to admit it. But I’m not going to come on here just to slag off my fellow fans - seriously, what are you trying to achieve with that? We need unity and positivity now... 2

DoseOfReality added 11:52 - Jan 6

Bet he'd take the sexy football in Lge 1 now 1

Tufty added 12:08 - Jan 6

They should be careful what they wish for 2

istanblue added 12:17 - Jan 6

bUt MiCk Is A gReAt MaNaGeR 1

positivity added 12:24 - Jan 6

finally something he's better at than burley (gb only lasted 2 games in cyprus)!



burley hasn't worked since, wonder if this is the end for mick? 0

Blue_Meanie added 12:27 - Jan 6

Christ, I went on holiday to Cyprus for longer than that! 1

ElGuaje4 added 12:35 - Jan 6

d77sgw - I think the hypocrisy in your comment is simply incredible. You claim I am slagging off my own fans and yet your man McCarthy referred to lifelong Town fans, many of which are the most patient and understanding in the country, as 'numbskulls'. Not to mention swearing at our own fans as we take a late lead in a local derby as well as stating the more fans want a player to come on, the less likely they are to. How anyone would want to side with him over your fellow fan is beyond me and that's the point I'm getting at. Why would I wish that kind of person 'the very best'? The bloke is a narcissist and his time was up. The decision to get rid remains the right one, decisions later down the line were not. Don't blame yourself for wanting something more than hoofball nil nils at home. 3

brittaniaman added 12:36 - Jan 6

OH WELL !! Him and TC Did manage to get a little bit of Sunshine as well 0

Lathers added 12:49 - Jan 6

Apparently Jay Tabb, Christophe Berra and big Dazza Murphy had also just landed at Larnaca airport when the news broke... 0

Cheshire_Blue added 12:57 - Jan 6

If we had stuck with MM we wouldn't be in the mess we are now. You reap what you sow. 2

ringwoodblue added 13:00 - Jan 6

Shame. I was hoping he would stay over there for a long time so I wouldn’t have to hear his annoying voice on Sky. 0

Lathers added 13:07 - Jan 6

Cheshire Blue - did your crystal ball also foresee COVID and can you tell us what position we will finish up in this season? McCarthy was struggling by the end and who's to say he wouldn't have taken us down the following season if he'd stayed on? We were getting progressively worse under him, season by season. Webster would have been sold whatever, Celina's loan ended, Didz may or may not have stayed and Garner wouldn't be enjoying the sunshine in Cyprus right now.... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments