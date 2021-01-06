Negative Tests For All Squad and Staff

Wednesday, 6th Jan 2021 11:03 All Town’s first-team players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19, the club has confirmed. Fifty-seven members of the squad and staff were swabbed yesterday as part of widespread EFL testing across all 72 its clubs taking place this week. The news will come as a relief to all at Town following a Christmas period in which eight players and three members of staff - manager Paul Lambert, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill and academy head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug - all tested positive, leading to the postponements of the Northampton and AFC Wimbledon games. The Peterborough and Fleetwood trips were also called off due to positive tests among the opposition. The Blues say they are maintaining strict safety protocols at the training ground: “Rigorous precautions remain in place at Playford Road with no dressing room areas in use, or the canteen. “The building is limited to just a couple of members of staff, with the first-team players turning up for training already changed and leaving straight after training is finished. “The training ground is used by the first-team only in the morning, with the academy squad training in the afternoon.” Town, who face Swindon in a live Sky game on Saturday evening (KO 5.30pm), were last in action against Burton on December 15th. Manager Lambert is expected to miss the game as he is still feeling the effects of the virus with assistant manager Stuart Taylor down for media duties on Friday. The eight players who tested positive are all back in training and will be available for the Robins' visit. As the game is on Sky, only season ticket holders are able to watch the game on iFollow due to broadcast regulations, as was the case for the Wigan game on the opening day of the League One season.

Ipswichbusiness added 11:06 - Jan 6

Good; in fact “really, really” good. 0

EricsGate added 11:13 - Jan 6

Great news and a relief to all concerned



Injury update next please? 0

algarvefan added 11:47 - Jan 6

Excellent news, COYB!!!! 0

ringwoodblue added 13:07 - Jan 6

Glad all are on the mend and hope Lambo is back soon.



It will be very interesting to watch the match on Saturday, see what team gets selected and how they play.



We need to get off to a good restart - COYB! 0

Saxonblue74 added 13:08 - Jan 6

Great news. Looking forward to Saturday. 0

