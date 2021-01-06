Negative Tests For All Squad and Staff
Wednesday, 6th Jan 2021 11:03
All Town’s first-team players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19, the club has confirmed.
Fifty-seven members of the squad and staff were swabbed yesterday as part of widespread EFL testing across all 72 its clubs taking place this week.
The news will come as a relief to all at Town following a Christmas period in which eight players and three members of staff - manager Paul Lambert, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill and academy head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug - all tested positive, leading to the postponements of the Northampton and AFC Wimbledon games.
The Peterborough and Fleetwood trips were also called off due to positive tests among the opposition.
The Blues say they are maintaining strict safety protocols at the training ground: “Rigorous precautions remain in place at Playford Road with no dressing room areas in use, or the canteen.
“The building is limited to just a couple of members of staff, with the first-team players turning up for training already changed and leaving straight after training is finished.
“The training ground is used by the first-team only in the morning, with the academy squad training in the afternoon.”
Town, who face Swindon in a live Sky game on Saturday evening (KO 5.30pm), were last in action against Burton on December 15th.
Manager Lambert is expected to miss the game as he is still feeling the effects of the virus with assistant manager Stuart Taylor down for media duties on Friday.
The eight players who tested positive are all back in training and will be available for the Robins' visit.
As the game is on Sky, only season ticket holders are able to watch the game on iFollow due to broadcast regulations, as was the case for the Wigan game on the opening day of the League One season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]