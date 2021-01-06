Baggott Eyed By Premier League Clubs After Turning Down Deal Claim
Wednesday, 6th Jan 2021 12:34
Leeds United and West Ham are reported to be showing interest in young Blues central defender Elkan Baggott, who is said to have turned down the offer of a professional contract with the Blues.
Indonesia U19 international Baggott, 18, made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month.
According to Football Insider, the Whites and Hammers are eyeing the 6ft 4in tall defender, who they say has rebuffed the Blues’ offer of a pro deal.
Second-year scholar Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.
Photo: Matchday Images
