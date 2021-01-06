Baggott Considering Town Deal
Wednesday, 6th Jan 2021 14:56
TWTD understands that central defender Elkan Baggott has not turned down a contract from Town and is currently considering their offer of professional terms.
Earlier, it was reported that the 18-year-old had rebuffed the Blues’ offer of a contract alerting Premier League Leeds and West Ham to his potential availability.
However, we understand that the Indonesia U19 international has asked for time to consider the offer over the next few months but has not made any decision on the deal. Town are understood to be confident a contract will ultimately be signed.
Baggott is currently a second-year scholar but with the agreement for a third year with the academy already in place.
The Thailand-born defender made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month.
Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.
