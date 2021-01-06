Baggott Considering Town Deal

Wednesday, 6th Jan 2021 14:56 TWTD understands that central defender Elkan Baggott has not turned down a contract from Town and is currently considering their offer of professional terms. Earlier, it was reported that the 18-year-old had rebuffed the Blues’ offer of a contract alerting Premier League Leeds and West Ham to his potential availability. However, we understand that the Indonesia U19 international has asked for time to consider the offer over the next few months but has not made any decision on the deal. Town are understood to be confident a contract will ultimately be signed. Baggott is currently a second-year scholar but with the agreement for a third year with the academy already in place. The Thailand-born defender made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month. Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Photo: Matchday Images



stiff_talking added 15:01 - Jan 6

Baggot has gained immensely from ITFC efforts and he should honor a deal.



Gilesy added 15:04 - Jan 6

This is his livelihood. He should think long term what's best for his career. I don't think loyalty comes into it. If I sell my house, I'll sell it to whoever would give me the most money, if I'm a business I try and sell my goods for as much as the market will bear. If I'm a freelancer, I'll try and maximise my hourly rate. No difference if you're a footballer I reckon. 2

Pilgrimblue added 15:09 - Jan 6

Would be very silly moving to Prem club at this stage of his career. What's the rush! He hasn't proved himself at senior level yet.

I guess it's his parents/agent pushing but he's just as likely to fail as many never make it. Just ask that young lad who went to Man City, not ben heard of since!! He should get his head down and start pushing up at Town, could do a lot worse elsewhere. 2

Carberry added 15:16 - Jan 6

Times have changed, loyalty doesn't come into it. He's not Mick Mills, those days have long gone. 2

grow_our_own added 15:46 - Jan 6

Bilbo was great in the trophy, MoM on his debut. I know he was then away on international duty, but I can't understand why he hasn't at least been in the squad more often. I hope this is managed better then the Downes situation, which became an absolute cluster. If they're good enough they're old enough. Grow our own! 0

ArnieM added 16:12 - Jan 6

If PL clubs are sniffing around , he’ll leave . It’s all about kerrching with players these days. There’s little loyalty and in fact the few players at this club that ARE loyal are often berated on this forum. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 16:23 - Jan 6

As long as we are in L1 our best young players will be targets for the Premiership clubs. The only way to prevent that is promotion and competing for the Championship play-offs. 4

Upthetown1970 added 16:42 - Jan 6

Come on guys we all know that Ipswich are a selling club now. I'm sure if any of you were offered a new job at twice the wage you wouldn't be loyal to your employer. The sad fact is our better young players will always be targets for bigger clubs. The current situation means that younger players are the way forward for most clubs. Not so easy to get players from Europe now. Good luck lad if you go but I hope the club fight to keep you. 0

MattinLondon added 16:43 - Jan 6

All this talk of loyalty is laughable.

If a player is deemed not good enough, or simply not exciting enough, then the call is to ‘get rid’ and sometimes those players are booed (probably by a lot of the fans bemoaning about loyalty). Where’s the loyalty then? 2

ronnyd added 17:53 - Jan 6

Will all the posters who were telling him to get lost,and worse, change their tune if he signs a new deal? 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:44 - Jan 6

Gilesy. Fair points. The only thing I would counter with is that any young player needs to consider what is best for their long term future in the game. It may be that doing a Ben Knight, Marcelo Flores or Charlie Brown might not necessarily work out for the best long term either financially or career wise. But I can certainly see the temptation. 0

EatonBlue added 20:31 - Jan 6

I hope that he stays - he has the potential to be another Terry Butcher. 0

