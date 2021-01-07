U23s to Host Palace in Friendly

Thursday, 7th Jan 2021 10:22 Town’s U23s will face Crystal Palace in a behind closed doors friendly at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm). The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher isn’t in league action until Monday 18th January when they visit Millwall, hence the addition of the game against the Eagles. The U23s are currently second in Professional Development League Two South behind the Lions on goal difference but having played a game more. Palace, who have a category one academy, are fourth in Premier League Two Division Two.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wallingford_Boy added 10:38 - Jan 7

Run out for KVY and Downes? 2

Cakeman added 12:59 - Jan 7

I await the ‘pelters’ but how on earth can an under 23’s friendly be classified as an elite game?

In other words it shouldn’t be allowed to be played.

Decisions like this are not helping the control of Covid! 1

marco007 added 13:19 - Jan 7

I'd like to think that we could use Dyer and Butcher's coaching skills to work with the first team players?

Surely players like McGuinness, Wolfy and Ndaba would benefit hugely from the legend that is Butch. It does make me wonder if and how we use the resources at our disposal, especially when you look at our bumbling first team that often look so poorly coached? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments