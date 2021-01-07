Brown, Clements and Wright Back With Blues
Thursday, 7th Jan 2021 13:24
Blues duo Kai Brown and Bailey Clements have returned to Portman Road following their half-season loan spells in the Vanarama National League with Dagenham & Redbridge, while Harry Wright is also back at the club after his stint with GAIS in Sweden.
Forward Brown, 19, made three league starts for the Daggers without scoring, while left-back Clements (pictured), also 19, was unable to break into the league side but played once in the FA Trophy.
Manager Daryl McMahon told his club’s official site: “I’d like to thank them for their professionalism, they were terrific around the football club and for the team.
“We hope the experience of being on loan in a first-team environment, around first-team players on a regular basis will help their development.
“Finally, we’d like to thank Ipswich Town for allowing us to have Bailey and Kai during this period.”
Meanwhile, keeper Wright returned to the Blues before Christmas following his loan spell with Swedish second tier side GAIS. Wright, 22, made one cup appearance while with the Gothenburg-based club.
Photo: TWTD
