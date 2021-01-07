New AFC Wimbledon Date Set

Thursday, 7th Jan 2021 16:42

Town’s game against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane has been rescheduled for Tuesday 2nd February with a 6.30pm kick-off.

The Blues’ visit to the Dons was set to be played on Tuesday 29th December but was postponed due to the Covid outbreak at Portman Road.

The Dons recently returned to their traditional Plough Lane home and a new stadium.





Photo: Matchday Images