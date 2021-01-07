Quantcast
Early Kick-Off at Gillingham
Thursday, 7th Jan 2021 16:47

The Blues’ game against Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday 6th March will now kick-off at 1pm rather than the previously scheduled 3pm.

Town have already beaten the Gills twice at Portman Road this season, a 2-0 win in the Papa John’s Trophy and a 1-0 victory in League One.

Last season, a Kane Vincent-Young goal saw the Blues to a 1-0 success at the Priestfield Stadium.


arc added 17:41 - Jan 7
Why?
0

Michael101 added 17:54 - Jan 7
Is it to give Evans and Lambert time for there after match punch up??
0


