Chambers: Shame It Took 50 Postponed Games For Action to Be Taken

Thursday, 7th Jan 2021 18:32 Skipper Luke Chambers believes the new twice-weekly Covid-19 testing programme announced by the EFL earlier in the week was well overdue. Town boss Paul Lambert had been among those to express their frustration at the irregularity of testing in the EFL divisions in contrast with the Premier League where players have been tested twice a week since football’s resumption. The EFL finally made their move to test twice every week, starting Monday, after a signficant number of fixtures, including the Blues’ last four, were postponed due to positive tests. “At the end of the day, we’ve all got families,” Chambers told the club site. “Everyone is in a lockdown and we’re still playing football without testing. “It’s a shame that it needed around 50 games to be postponed for action to be taken – everything is alright until it’s not. “We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do. We haven’t been in the building at the training ground since March and followed all the protocols.” The PFA will be funding EFL testing going forward, however, Blues owner Marcus Evans has paid for the tests which have taken place since the summer, at a cost of almost £40,000.

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 18:43 - Jan 7

Well said LC ; and for those who aim off barbs at ME , I wonder what there’ll be to say now ?

There ARE people and things still to be proud of at ITFC !

COYB 2

Saxonblue74 added 19:12 - Jan 7

Absolutely Skipper. Suffolkboy, I've no doubt that ME will come in for criticism for this just as he did for his recent NHS donation. Absolutely beggars belief. 0

