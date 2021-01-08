Taylor: We Were Hopeful Something Might Happen Before Tomorrow's Game
Friday, 8th Jan 2021 12:28
Assistant boss Stuart Taylor says he and manager Paul Lambert are hoping that “something can happen in the next couple of days” regarding the Blues’ first addition of the transfer window and had been looking to get a deal done in time for Saturday’s game against Swindon.
Lambert has previously said he wants to give his existing squad a little help by making signings during January with general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill having stated that more creative players are on their wish-list.
“But hopefully something can happen in the next couple of days and if it does, fantastic, and certainly it will be someone coming in and improving what we've got and help the lads that are already here.”
In order to be available for Saturday, a player would have to be registered prior to midday today so it now appears unlikely that there will be a new addition involved against the Robins.
“And that's the type of players that we're looking to bring in, entertaining players that are going to be creative and help us attack.”
