Taylor: We Were Hopeful Something Might Happen Before Tomorrow's Game

Friday, 8th Jan 2021 12:28 Assistant boss Stuart Taylor says he and manager Paul Lambert are hoping that “something can happen in the next couple of days” regarding the Blues’ first addition of the transfer window and had been looking to get a deal done in time for Saturday’s game against Swindon. Lambert has previously said he wants to give his existing squad a little help by making signings during January with general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill having stated that more creative players are on their wish-list.



“The manager has given his targets across and the club are trying to make that happen,” Taylor said. “We were a little bit hopeful something might happen before tomorrow's game, but we'll just need to wait and see on that and be patient. “But hopefully something can happen in the next couple of days and if it does, fantastic, and certainly it will be someone coming in and improving what we've got and help the lads that are already here.” In order to be available for Saturday, a player would have to be registered prior to midday today so it now appears unlikely that there will be a new addition involved against the Robins.



Asked where they are looking to strengthen, Taylor added: “That's a good question. We're looking to be more creative and we're looking to be more attack-minded so without narrowing down positions, that's certainly the style that we want to improve on. “And that's the type of players that we're looking to bring in, entertaining players that are going to be creative and help us attack.”

Suffolkboy added 12:39 - Jan 8

All plans take time to implement and mature,so let’s hope the foundations are well laid and incomers will enhance the future .COYB 1

ruds added 14:42 - Jan 8

Be nice to get one player in - just to add some competition to the lads who have been sitting on their deckchairs smoking their cigars so far this seaaon. 0

ArnieM added 15:02 - Jan 8

..... “we WERE hopeful of something happening “...... 0

