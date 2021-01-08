Taylor: Ayr Loan Right Thing For Ndaba's Development

Friday, 8th Jan 2021 12:42 Assistant boss Stuart Taylor believes moving on loan to Ayr United for the remainder of the season is the right thing for young central defender Corrie Ndaba’s development at this stage of his career. The 21-year-old joined the Honest Men on Thursday, making a move which almost happened a year ago but fell through due to FIFA’s three-club rule. “It was the right thing for Corrie’s development at this stage of his career,” he said. “We have actually tried in the last three transfer windows to get him out but for one reason or another [it hasn’t happened]. “In the summer we had that many injuries that we couldn’t let him out because he was the next one who was going to step in, so he missed out then. “He’ll go and play games and hopefully from now until the end of the season he’ll play every game up there, or as close to that as possible. “That’s the next part of his development, come back to us in the summer a little bit more experienced, a little bit wiser and a little bit more game ready for us down here.” Irish U21 international Ndaba is likely to make his Ayr debut in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup second round tie at home to Elgin City. Elsewhere in Scotland, former Blues loanee Collin Quaner, 29, has joined Premiership St Mirren on a deal to the end of the season having left Huddersfield in the summer.

