Bent: Baggott's Very, Very Good
Friday, 8th Jan 2021 15:52
Former Blues striker Darren Bent says he’s been very impressed by young Town defender Elkan Baggott, who was linked with Premier League West Ham and Leeds earlier in the week.
The 18-year-old was reported to have turned down the offer of a professional contract with the Blues, however, that is not the case, the Indonesian U19 international has instead asked the club for time to consider the deal.
Baggott is a second-year scholar with a third season full-time in the academy already agreed.
Bent came through the academy system at Playford Road and went on to feature for the Blues and a number of other clubs in the Premier League and won 13 England caps, scoring four times, before retiring in the summer of 2019.
“First of all, Leeds better leave my young Ipswich Town players alone, just leave them where they’re at,” Bent told Football Insider.
“He’s a youngster I’ve seen quite a lot this season, he is very, very good. I’ve seen him a fair bit and obviously, I still speak to a number of people who have been raving about him.
“Leeds obviously identifying this is a young lad that could get better so I can fully understand it because he’s a good player.
“He reads the game relatively well for a youngster, for a young kid he reads the game very well. He’s relatively comfortable in possession as well.
“The biggest thing for defenders, I think too many people get caught up on like John Stones, for instance, that that type of centre-half that can play, can bring it out. I’d compare him more to someone who takes pride in his defending.”
Baggott, who was due to be at an Indonesian U19s training camp in Spain this month but has been unable to travel due to Covid restrictions, is likely to be in action for the Blues U23s in tomorrow’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Crystal Palace at Playford Road.
Photo: Matchday Images
