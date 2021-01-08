Bent: Baggott's Very, Very Good

Friday, 8th Jan 2021 15:52 Former Blues striker Darren Bent says he’s been very impressed by young Town defender Elkan Baggott, who was linked with Premier League West Ham and Leeds earlier in the week. The 18-year-old was reported to have turned down the offer of a professional contract with the Blues, however, that is not the case, the Indonesian U19 international has instead asked the club for time to consider the deal. Baggott is a second-year scholar with a third season full-time in the academy already agreed. Bent came through the academy system at Playford Road and went on to feature for the Blues and a number of other clubs in the Premier League and won 13 England caps, scoring four times, before retiring in the summer of 2019. “First of all, Leeds better leave my young Ipswich Town players alone, just leave them where they’re at,” Bent told Football Insider. “He’s a youngster I’ve seen quite a lot this season, he is very, very good. I’ve seen him a fair bit and obviously, I still speak to a number of people who have been raving about him. “Leeds obviously identifying this is a young lad that could get better so I can fully understand it because he’s a good player. “He reads the game relatively well for a youngster, for a young kid he reads the game very well. He’s relatively comfortable in possession as well. “The biggest thing for defenders, I think too many people get caught up on like John Stones, for instance, that that type of centre-half that can play, can bring it out. I’d compare him more to someone who takes pride in his defending.” Baggott, who was due to be at an Indonesian U19s training camp in Spain this month but has been unable to travel due to Covid restrictions, is likely to be in action for the Blues U23s in tomorrow’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Crystal Palace at Playford Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



arc added 15:56 - Jan 8

Darren! Shusssshhhhh! :-) 1

itfcjoe added 16:01 - Jan 8

Interested to know how Bent has seen a lot of him this season? Is he getting involved at all in the academy 0

goperryrevs added 16:05 - Jan 8

He lives near me in the Midlands, so I'd be surprised if he's still involved with the club to that level. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:07 - Jan 8

We do seem to still be doing something’s very well ; finding , nurturing ,training and educating youngsters in an excellent manner !

Well done to all ,especially at Playford Rd and the Academy !

COYB 1

Upthetown1970 added 16:31 - Jan 8

How has Bent seem a lot of him ?. He lives nowhere near Ipswich these days and the u23 games are not shown on the internet. Very strange comments in my opinion. 0

PhilTWTD added 16:37 - Jan 8

itfcjoe



Indeed, I wondered the same, given the restricted entry to the training ground for games this season. I assume he may have watched the streamed Youth Cup matches. 0

timkatieadamitfc added 16:37 - Jan 8

Doesn’t matter how good he is, he’s not getting in in front of Chambers 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:18 - Jan 8

Seems we have a new Robsonwark in town! Not many articles that timkatieadamitfc can't turn into an anti Chambo comment! I'm sure the lad Baggott could learn an awful lot playing alongside our skipper. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 17:38 - Jan 8

Evans will flog him for a quick buck pretty soon more than likely. Town fans won't object... 0

midastouch added 17:45 - Jan 8

Sadly you don't need to be very good to be too good for Ipswich these days. Our stock has fallen to what feels like all-time lows under Evans. 0

