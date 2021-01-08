Cotter Returns From Chelmsford Loan

Friday, 8th Jan 2021 17:26 Right-back Barry Cotter has returned to Town at the end of his loan spell with Chelmsford City. The Irishman made seven appearances during his second stint with the Vanarama National League South side having joined the Essex side in October. The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and with opportunities at Town unlikely seems set to be sent out for another spell during the second half of the campaign. Cheers! Great group of lads on and off the pitch, deserved so much more from that first half of the season but no doubt ye’ll turn it around, All the best!!💪🏾 https://t.co/InCbysuKVN — Barry Cotter (@BarryC10) January 8, 2021

