Wyss Nets as U23s Beat Eagles

Saturday, 9th Jan 2021 19:45

Ben Wyss was on target as the Blues’ U23s beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon.

The full-back’s goal just before the break came as a result of a 25-pass move which started deep in Town's half.

Coaches Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher fielded a different XI in each half of the game against the Eagles, who have a category one academy and play in Premier League Two Division Two.

First half: Wright, Wyss, Kabongolo, Smith, Trialist, Healy, Humphreys, Z Brown, K Brown, Page, Simpson.

Second half: White, Stewart, Andoh, Baggott, Clements, Cutbush, Alexander, Chirewa, Crane, Oppong, Odutayo.









Photo: TWTD