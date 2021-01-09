Taylor: The Way We Started the First Half Wasn't Good Enough

Saturday, 9th Jan 2021 20:23 Assistant manager Stuart Taylor admitted the Blues’ performance first half performance wasn’t good enough as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Swindon but felt Town improved after the break. Taylor was in charge in the dugout and of media duties with manager Paul Lambert having been unwell with Covid and watching from a box but in touch with the bench during the match. “It wasn’t good enough overall, the way we started the first half wasn’t good enough,” Taylor said. “Almost unrecognisable in terms of how we want to go and play, what we look for in training during the week. We just didn’t start the first half like that and you can’t do that, no team can do that. “I thought in the second half we did better, the last half hour, 20 minutes, we were very good and it was more like us. “The lads were more like themselves, there was a purpose about their play and an intensity about it but we need to realise, well, we do realise, that that’s the way we need to start games.” Asked whether the outbreak of Covid in the camp and the resultant lack of a game for 25 days had had an impact, Taylor said: “It obviously has an influence but we’re not going to use it as an excuse. “They’re facts and certainly there were a lot of tired bodies out there, but certainly we’re not going to look at some excuse because we’re big enough and brave enough to take it on the chin when we don’t do well, and we didn’t do well in the first half, but the second half was better. “And another positive was obviously Flynn playing the second half and Norwood playing the second half, so we’ve got them back fit. “You can see how influential the both of them are. We were a lot better in the second half. They’re influential characters, they need to keep fit now and obviously the other five [Teddy Bishop, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan, Keanan Bennetts and Kane Vincent-Young, who are all due back in full training on Monday] we need to get them back fit as well.” Quizzed on what was missing from the display, he said: “I don’t think it was intensity. It might come from not having a game for near enough four weeks. “But we don’t want to touch on that because we don’t want to be seen to be making excuses, but it certainly does have an influence on it. We had the intensity towards the end of the game and we need to start with it.” Norwood’s goal in the 62nd minute had seemed likely to see the Blues on their way to a win by Scott Twine’s wonder goal five minutes later turned the game back Swindon’s way. “It was a fantastic strike, a wonder goal, probably up there with the goals of the season, and quite rightly so,” he said. “But we were in control of the game at that point but that strike put us on the back foot again but it’s looking at the process of it and it needs to be better. “Without a doubt [he should have been closed down more quickly], ideally we’d want people up against him so he doesn’t receive the ball in the first place. “But things like that happen, they moved the ball across the pitch pretty quickly and it’s hard sometimes to shuffle across and be in the right position but it’s a learning curve and it’s something we’ll go and work on and make sure it doesn’t happen again. But it was a fantastic strike.” Taylor admits the Blues will have to be better when they travel to face bottom side Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium next weekend. “We’re always looking to see improvements, we’re always looking for a reaction from a poor performance even when you win,” he said. “But certainly with having a defeat, we’re looking for that, we’re always looking for a reaction.”

Photo: Matchday Images



midastouch added 20:27 - Jan 9

Clueless Clown! 6

Tractorboy58 added 20:28 - Jan 9

yyaaawwwwnn 3

martin587 added 20:28 - Jan 9

It wasn’t good enough and it’s the same old excuse every week.Terrible. Enough said. 8

ArnieM added 20:29 - Jan 9

The way we start in EVERY game isn’t good enough .



Have you ever thought the tactics might not be good enough , Taylor?



LAMBERT OUT 11

BigG1983 added 20:29 - Jan 9

Anyone else read the bit about passing quickly and how hard it was to defend and wonder why we insist on passing it so slowly then?! Clueless coaching 6

dominiciawful added 20:30 - Jan 9

Disgusting disgrace of a management team. 1

multiplescoregasms added 20:30 - Jan 9

Always an excuse mate. Do the right thing and resign. We are going nowhere with you and Shambert running things. 5

pistolpete added 20:31 - Jan 9

Stuart Taylor making excuses but not wanting to be seen to be making excuses - no wonder the team are so confused about what tactics they should be playing! Pass the ball forward but don't try to pass the ball forward! 1

dukey44 added 20:33 - Jan 9

Same b. U. L. L. Sh. I. Te. Different puppet.. Basically we were actually rubbish... 1

Chrisd added 20:33 - Jan 9

The time for excuses is now up. Time for you and your boss to do the decent thing and walk away. We’ve seen what you can offer and sadly chaps it’s just not good enough. Thanks for all your hard work, but the time is right for someone new to come in with fresh ideas and a new approach. 2

midastouch added 20:33 - Jan 9

He's an assistant in failure end of! 0

jas0999 added 20:34 - Jan 9

Why hasn’t Evans sacked this lot yet? Oh ... 2

Tractorboy1985 added 20:34 - Jan 9

Even more of a joke than lambert and Evans... if that’s possible...... 0

Oxblue added 20:35 - Jan 9

A lot of tired bodies. They haven't played since Mid December they should chomping to get out there. 0

Sindre94 added 20:39 - Jan 9

It’s time to go. This is the most uninspiring Ipswich side I’ve ever seen. 1

Suffolkboy added 20:45 - Jan 9

Unfortunately ST seems only too well schooled in the art of Professional Football diplomacy ! For heavens sake let’s stop mincing words , you and everybody else at ITFC need to not only take it on the chin ,but be honest and transparent about the near total lack of character and spunk ,let alone the will to win, so consistently evident in the performances .

These are not innocents out there wearing ITFC shirts , they are expected to have brains and the capacity to think for themselves — so why were they performing so ponderously from the off ? Why do so many other teams appear to have the ability and techniques to receive , control and deliver the ball with greater alacrity ?

It’s truly a mess in your house of games ; stop the feeble attempts to excuse and explain .With the benefit of immediate hindsight we can mostly do that ., BUT importantly you are the only ones who can point the way forward and demonstrate the ability and know how to bring it about !

Sadly little current evidence you’ve got much of a clue !

But COYB 0

tetchris added 20:45 - Jan 9

Couple of chumps 0

