Sears Linked With Colchester Return

Monday, 11th Jan 2021 10:15 Striker Freddie Sears is being linked with a return to his old club Colchester United. Sears joined the Blues from the U’s in January 2015 and, according to the Colchester Gazette, the League Two club are keen to bring him back to the JobServe Community Stadium. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, although with the Blues having an option for a further season. Sears was left out of the 18 on Saturday having recovered from the hamstring injury which had kept him out of action prior to Town's unexpected Christmas break due to positive Covid-19 tests. However, we understand no deal has been done and any interest is in its early stages. While the Blues are looking to offload senior players in order to add to their squad during January, Colchester might have trouble persuading Sears to move to League Two with the striker having said in September that he believes he can still play higher than League One. “I know what I can do in this league,” he said after scoring twice in Town’s opening day 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers. “If I’m honest I think I’m too good for this league, I’ve been there before, I did it with Colchester.” The U’s are looking for strikers with Luke Norris having moved to Stevenage last week. Manager Steve Ball said: "There's very much scope for us to bring someone in to replace Luke. "There's a process in place where when we know that people might be leaving or there are potential sales of players, we've got things in place ready to go and that's something which our team have worked hard on, to have that in place to act. "We're at that moment now to make the right choice and we have obviously have targets we want to have a look at. We will do that, as we move through the window. "There are discussions taking place right now and that's happening every day with clubs, agents and the players themselves. "Those things are moving and once it's agreed and we can press the button on it, then I'm sure we will.” Sears has made 146 starts and 55 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 34 times. This season the former West Ham youngster has made 11 starts and has scored three times.

Photo: Matchday Images



BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:25 - Jan 11

If he moves on he'll probably excel somewhere else. 0

Dockerblue added 10:27 - Jan 11

Too good for league one? Have a long hard look at yourself, effort is there but that's all. Take Chambers with you, another liability. 2

Skip73 added 10:30 - Jan 11

He might actually be played in his correct position elsewhere, something this club seems completely unable to do. 1

tetchris added 10:35 - Jan 11

Deluded, league one player at best 0

Surco72 added 10:48 - Jan 11

This for me sums up the whole club for last 5 years , all think they are a lot better than they are . All this we played well , and we were excellent nonsense after repeated bad performances have led to this 1

